Devils Face Blues | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against Detroit on Monday night. The club improved to 14-7-1 and holds second place in the Metro Division, one point behind Carolina (as of Tuesday morning).

The Devils are in the midst of playing seven games in 11 days, and 11 contests in 18 days. New Jersey is in a stretch of playing six of seven games at home (starting with Detroit). The Devils are 8-0-1 at Prudential Center this season.

New Jersey received some more good news on the injury front as center Cody Glass returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous four games.

The Blues will finish a five-game East Coast swing in New Jersey. They opened the road trip with a 1-1-2 mark. St. Louis is currently on the outside looking into a playoff spot, sitting in the seventh spot in the Wild Card chase.

The Blues have struggled offensively as they rank 27th in the NHL with 2.65 goals per game. Making matters worse, the Blues haven't been able to keep the puck out of their net, surrendering 3.61 goals per game to rank 29th in the League.