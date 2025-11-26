Devils Face Blues | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (14-7-1) vs. ST. LOUIS BLUES (7-10-6)
New Jersey play the St. Louis Blues at Prudential Center on Wednesday night Thanksgiving Eve.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against Detroit on Monday night. The club improved to 14-7-1 and holds second place in the Metro Division, one point behind Carolina (as of Tuesday morning).
The Devils are in the midst of playing seven games in 11 days, and 11 contests in 18 days. New Jersey is in a stretch of playing six of seven games at home (starting with Detroit). The Devils are 8-0-1 at Prudential Center this season.
New Jersey received some more good news on the injury front as center Cody Glass returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous four games.
The Blues will finish a five-game East Coast swing in New Jersey. They opened the road trip with a 1-1-2 mark. St. Louis is currently on the outside looking into a playoff spot, sitting in the seventh spot in the Wild Card chase.
The Blues have struggled offensively as they rank 27th in the NHL with 2.65 goals per game. Making matters worse, the Blues haven't been able to keep the puck out of their net, surrendering 3.61 goals per game to rank 29th in the League.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier has 4 goals in his past 4 games and 5 points (3g-2a) in his last 2 contests.
Blues: Justin Faulk, who recently played in his 1,000th NHL game on Nov. 18 at Toronto, has 3 points (2g-1a) in his past 3 games, including 2 goals at Philadelphia.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (undisclosed)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Blues:
Krug (ankle)
Dean (personal)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 26 vs. St. Louis
- Feb. 28 at St. Louis
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BLUES
Goals
J.Hughes: 10
4 tied with 4 goals
Assists
Bratt: 17
Thomas: 10
Points
Bratt: 22
3 tied with 13 points
GAME NOTES
- The Devils are retiring their "Jersey" jerseys this season. They'll wear them Wednesday night against the Blues.
- The Devils are 11-1-1 when scoring first.
- Timo Meier has scored 5 game-opening goals this season, tying Martin Necas for the NHL lead.
- Bratt has 469 career assists, tying Aaron Broten for 8th place in franchise history.