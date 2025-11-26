QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blues 2 (OT)

The Devils host the St. Louis Blues tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
STL 1, NJD 0: Cam Fowler puts St. Louis up early on the Blues' first shot of the game with his first goal of the season.
NJD 1, STL 1: Timo Meier corrals a puck that bounces off a St. Louis Blue, and chips it by Jordan Binnington to even the game. Meier has goals in three straight games.
STL 2, NJD 1: Robert Thomas scores with a wrist shot on the power play to give the Blues their lead back.
NJD 2, STL 2: Nico Hischier stuffs the puck through Jordan Binnington's five-hole as he picks up a rebound off for Timo Meier's booming shot. The Devils have tied the game for the second time.
No goals scored in the third.
Simon Nemec scores in OT to secure the Devils win!
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Nemec
Dillon-White
Markstrom
Allen
Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou
Holloway-Dvorsky-Neighbours
Schenn-Suter-Snuggerud
Joseph-Sundqvist-Walker
Broberg -Parayko
Tucker-Faulk
Fowler-Mailloux
Binnington
Hoefer
