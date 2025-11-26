Game Day: Devils vs Blues

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blues 2 (OT)

njd-stl-quick-recap

The Devils host the St. Louis Blues tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

POST-GAME COVERAGE

HIGHLIGHTS

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils

INTERVIEWS

KEEFE POST-GAME SPEECH

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks to the team after they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

STL 1, NJD 0: Cam Fowler puts St. Louis up early on the Blues' first shot of the game with his first goal of the season.

NJD 1, STL 1: Timo Meier corrals a puck that bounces off a St. Louis Blue, and chips it by Jordan Binnington to even the game. Meier has goals in three straight games.

STL 2, NJD 1: Robert Thomas scores with a wrist shot on the power play to give the Blues their lead back.

Best of Jacob Markstrom's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-26 at 7.43.18 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, STL 2: Nico Hischier stuffs the puck through Jordan Binnington's five-hole as he picks up a rebound off for Timo Meier's booming shot. The Devils have tied the game for the second time.

The Best of Jacob Markstrom's Second Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-26 at 8.36.39 PM

THIRD PERIOD

No goals scored in the third.

END-OF-REGULATION STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-26 at 9.27.23 PM

OVERTIME

Simon Nemec scores in OT to secure the Devils win!

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Nemec
Dillon-White

Markstrom
Allen

BLUES LINEUP

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou
Holloway-Dvorsky-Neighbours
Schenn-Suter-Snuggerud
Joseph-Sundqvist-Walker

Broberg -Parayko
Tucker-Faulk
Fowler-Mailloux

Binnington
Hoefer

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Just because the Blues are 29th in the league doesn't mean they're an easy matchup.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Blues Stats Comparison Devils Stats Blues Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More