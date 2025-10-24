Devils Try to Keep Streaking Against Sharks | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After starting their season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils have gone on a tear through their schedule. Against a plethora of tough opponents, New Jersey has put together a stretch of six straight wins for the first time since the fall of 2022. Led by superstar Jack Hughes, who has six goals in his last four games, the Devils have defeated the Tampa Bay, Columbus, Florida, Edmonton, Toronto and Minnesota.

The Devils are in the middle of a three-game homestand. They'll finish it off Sunday against Colorado. The club has gotten contributions from everyone, despite the injury bug creeping up on them and constant lineup shuffling.

The Sharks are facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back contests. They picked up their first win of the year at Madison Square Garden with a 6-5 overtime win against the NY Rangers. The club had previously gone 0-4-2. San Jose is currently on the third leg of a four-game road trip.