Devils Try to Keep Streaking Against Sharks | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (6-1-0) vs. SAN JOSE SHARKS (1-4-2)
New Jersey continues a three-game homestand with the second installment against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center.
Read below for your game preview **presented by E3 HR** and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:00 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
After starting their season with a loss in Carolina, the Devils have gone on a tear through their schedule. Against a plethora of tough opponents, New Jersey has put together a stretch of six straight wins for the first time since the fall of 2022. Led by superstar Jack Hughes, who has six goals in his last four games, the Devils have defeated the Tampa Bay, Columbus, Florida, Edmonton, Toronto and Minnesota.
The Devils are in the middle of a three-game homestand. They'll finish it off Sunday against Colorado. The club has gotten contributions from everyone, despite the injury bug creeping up on them and constant lineup shuffling.
The Sharks are facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back contests. They picked up their first win of the year at Madison Square Garden with a 6-5 overtime win against the NY Rangers. The club had previously gone 0-4-2. San Jose is currently on the third leg of a four-game road trip.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored his first career NHL goal against the Wild. Not only that, but he worked on a line with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier and shouldered some heavy defensive shutdown responsibilities.
Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, the first-overall pick in 2024, scored a hat trick and picked up five total points against the Rangers. He already has 11 points in the opening seven games of the season.
INJURIES
Devils:
Glass (upper-body), day-to-day
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Lammikko (lower body)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Markstrom (lower body), week-to-week
Sharks:
Klingberg (lower-body), day-to-day
Mukhamadullin (upper-body), IR
Ellis (undisclosed), IR
Couture, (groin), IR
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 24 vs. San Jose
- Oct. 30 at San Jose
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SHARKS
Goals
JHughes, 6
Celebrini, 5
Assists
Bratt, 7
Orlov, 7
Points
Bratt, 11
Celebrini, 11
GAME NOTES
- The last time that the Devils earned a winning streak of six games was when the team recorded a 13-game winning streak from Oct. 25, 2022, to Nov. 21. The team won six consecutive games from Oct. 25 to to Nov. 5.
- New Jersey’s six wins in 2025-26 are tied for the franchise’s second-most wins after the team’s opening seven games from the start of a season.
- The Devils PK has killed 21 straight and is 23 for 24 (96%) on the season.
- Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored his first career NHL goal Wednesday night against Minnesota.