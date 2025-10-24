LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Sharks 1

The Devils host the San Jose Sharks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
SJS 1, NJ 0: William Eklund opens the scoring on the San Jose power play. The Devils penalty kill give up their first goal since the opening game against Carolina. New Jersey's penalty kill had killed off 21 straight penalties up until the Eklund goal.
NJD 1, SJS 1: Dougie Hamilton scores his second goal of the season, a power play goal, before the period is even a minute old.
NJD 2, SJS 1: Dougie Hamilton has his second of the game and third goal of the season, putting the Devils on top midway through the second period with another power play goal.
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Mercer-Brown
Noesen-Glendening-Halonen
Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec
Allen
Daws
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner
Graf-Kurshev-Gaudette
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Gerraro-Iorio
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
