Game Day: Devils vs Sharks

Friday, October 24, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Sharks 1

The Devils host the San Jose Sharks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

SJS 1, NJ 0: William Eklund opens the scoring on the San Jose power play. The Devils penalty kill give up their first goal since the opening game against Carolina. New Jersey's penalty kill had killed off 21 straight penalties up until the Eklund goal.

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-10-24 at 7.46.06 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, SJS 1: Dougie Hamilton scores his second goal of the season, a power play goal, before the period is even a minute old.

NJD 2, SJS 1: Dougie Hamilton has his second of the game and third goal of the season, putting the Devils on top midway through the second period with another power play goal.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Mercer-Brown
Noesen-Glendening-Halonen

Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Allen
Daws

SHARKS LINEUP

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner
Graf-Kurshev-Gaudette
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren
Gerraro-Iorio
Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Sharks have Celebrini and Smith. The Devils have Hischier and Hughes. The duos meet tonight

