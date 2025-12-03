Devils Welcome Dallas | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (19-9-1) vs. DALLAS STARS (17-5-5)
New Jersey play their sixth game in 10 days when they host the Dallas Stars at Prudential Center.
THE SCOOP
DEVILS
The New Jersey Devils are trying to end a two-game home-ice slide after losses to Philadelphia and Columbus most recently. New Jersey is coming off an emotional game against the Blue Jackets, where they were forced to reckon with the absence of Brenden Dillon, who was thrown to the ice in a fight with Dmitri Voronko. Dillon was playing in his 1000th NHL game, though he did return briefly; he was held out for the final period for precautionary reasons.
Over the last nine days, the Devils have played five games, with a 3-2-0 record. In that stretch, they’ve only played once on the road, in Buffalo (5-0, W). New Jersey currently sits second in the Metro standings, one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Devils did not practice on Tuesday, but spent their day out in the community, visiting local hospitals.
STARS
The Dallas Stars on one of the hottest teams in the league, currently on a run of 10-1-2 over their last 13 games. Most recently, the Stars lost in overtime to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. But the game wasn’t all they lost as forward Tyler Seguin left the game with an injury and did not return, while goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was scheduled to start the game, dressed as the backup, fighting an illness. Casey DeSmith started for the Stars.
The Stars have a wealth of offensive talent to be on the lookout for in Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Dallas has scored the third-most goals to date, with 95. They're also a force to be reckoned with as a visitor, boasting a 9-1-4 record away from the Lone Star State.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: The Swiss duo of Nico Hischier and Timo Meier continue to make things happen offensively for New Jersey. Hischier has nine points in his last five games. Both he and Meier have five goals over their last five games, with Hischier on a six-game point streak (6g-6a). Meier has a six-game point streak as well with five goals and three assists.
Stars: Wyatt Johnston is coming off a four-point night against the Senators on Nov. 30 at home in Dallas. He scored a hat trick and added an assist against Ottawa. He has four goals and six points in his last three games.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (unknown)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Stars:
Harley (lower body)
Bichsel (lower body)
Lundkvist (lower body)
McDonald (knee)
Erne (lower body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 3 vs Stars
- Mar. 24 at Stars
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
STARS
Goals
J. Hughes, Mercer, Meier, Hischier, 10
Robertson, Johnston, 16
Assists
Bratt, 21
Rantanen, 23
Points
Bratt, 26
Robertson, 35
GAME NOTES
- Defenseman Brenden Dillon played his 1000th NHL game on Monday night. A celebration of his milestone will take place on Wednesday night, against the team where he started his NHL career - the Dallas Stars.
- In the absence of both Dillon and Jonas Siegenthaler for much of the game on Monday, Simon Nemec played over 30 minutes to mark a new career-high.
- Forward Jamie Benn played his 1200th NHL game last night. He has played his entire career with the Stars.
- Nathan Bastian returns to Prudential Center after signing with the Stars as a free agent in the off-season.