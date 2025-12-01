Game Day: Devils vs Blue Jackets

Monday, December 1, 2025

QUICK RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Devils 3

The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, CBJ 0: Nico Hischier opens the scoring with a short-angle shot on the power play for his 10th goal of the season, and his seventh goal in eight games. Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer are credited with the assists.

NJD 2, CBJ 0: It didn't take long for the Devils to build on their lead after Ondrej Palat scored in close less than two minutes later. The Devils currently have two goals on five shots in the opening 3:03 of the game.

NJD 2, CBJ 1: The Blue Jackets Denton Mateychuk scores a power play goal with 30 seconds left on the Devils penalty kill.

Best of Jake Allen's 1st Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-01 at 7.51.19 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, CBJ 2: Sean Monahan ties the game at 2-2.

Best of Jake Allen's 2nd Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-01 at 8.57.08 PM

THIRD PERIOD

CBJ 3, NJD 2: Charlie Coyle gives the Blue Jackets their first lead of the game.

CBJ 4, NJD 2: Less than a minute later, Sean Monahan doubles the Blue Jackets' lead, with his second goal of the game.

CBJ 4, NJD 3: Timo Meier rips up the puck past Elvis Merzlikins on the Devils' power play to get New Jersey within one.

CBJ 5, NJD 3: Former Devils Miles Wood gives the Jackets a two-goal lead.

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Voronkov-Fantilli-Johnson
Pinelli-Monahan-Sillinger
Wood-Coyle-Lundestrom
Aston-Reese -Gaunce-Chinakov

Werenski-Provorov
Mateychuk-Severson
Smith-Fabbro

Merzlikins
Greaves

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

It's a milestone night for Brenden Dillon, who will suit up in his 1000th NHL game.

