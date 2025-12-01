QUICK RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Devils 3

The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, CBJ 0: Nico Hischier opens the scoring with a short-angle shot on the power play for his 10th goal of the season, and his seventh goal in eight games. Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer are credited with the assists.
NJD 2, CBJ 0: It didn't take long for the Devils to build on their lead after Ondrej Palat scored in close less than two minutes later. The Devils currently have two goals on five shots in the opening 3:03 of the game.
NJD 2, CBJ 1: The Blue Jackets Denton Mateychuk scores a power play goal with 30 seconds left on the Devils penalty kill.
NJD 2, CBJ 2: Sean Monahan ties the game at 2-2.
CBJ 3, NJD 2: Charlie Coyle gives the Blue Jackets their first lead of the game.
CBJ 4, NJD 2: Less than a minute later, Sean Monahan doubles the Blue Jackets' lead, with his second goal of the game.
CBJ 4, NJD 3: Timo Meier rips up the puck past Elvis Merzlikins on the Devils' power play to get New Jersey within one.
CBJ 5, NJD 3: Former Devils Miles Wood gives the Jackets a two-goal lead.
Voronkov-Fantilli-Johnson
Pinelli-Monahan-Sillinger
Wood-Coyle-Lundestrom
Aston-Reese -Gaunce-Chinakov
Werenski-Provorov
Mateychuk-Severson
Smith-Fabbro
Merzlikins
Greaves
