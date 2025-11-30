Dillon Set to Hit 1K v. Jackets | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils currently sit atop the Metro Division with 33 points through 25 games. They’re one point behind Tampa Bay for the top spot in the East (standings as off Sunday).

The Devils continue a four-game homestand against Columbus. The contest against the Blue Jackets is the second leg of the installment. New Jersey is also in a stretch of playing six of seven at home. They’re 2-1-0 in the first of those six.

Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon is set to play in his 1,000th career NHL game against the Jackets.

The Blue Jackets find themselves on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. The club is in the seventh spot of the Wild Card race, however, Columbus is only one point back from the second WC position.

Columbus has won only one games in its past six games, but have managed to earn points in four of those contests (1-2-3). The Blue Jackets have seen eight of their last 11 games go to overtime.