Game Day: Devils vs Blue Jackets

Monday, December 1, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Dillon Set to Hit 1K v. Jackets | PREVIEW

preview columbus
WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (16-8-1) vs. BLUE JACKETS (11-9-5)

New Jersey welcomes the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of their four-game homestand at Prudential Center on Monday night. Devils blueliner Brenden Dillon is set to play in career NHL game No. 1,000.

Read below for your game preview presented by Central Jersey Trucking and Rigging and check back for the pre-game story.

GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils currently sit atop the Metro Division with 33 points through 25 games. They’re one point behind Tampa Bay for the top spot in the East (standings as off Sunday).

The Devils continue a four-game homestand against Columbus. The contest against the Blue Jackets is the second leg of the installment. New Jersey is also in a stretch of playing six of seven at home. They’re 2-1-0 in the first of those six.

Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon is set to play in his 1,000th career NHL game against the Jackets.

The Blue Jackets find themselves on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. The club is in the seventh spot of the Wild Card race, however, Columbus is only one point back from the second WC position.

Columbus has won only one games in its past six games, but have managed to earn points in four of those contests (1-2-3). The Blue Jackets have seen eight of their last 11 games go to overtime.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier has a 5-game scoring streak for 7 total points (4g-3a). He has goals in 4 of his past 5 games. With a point versus the Jackets, he'll tie his best point streak with the Devils.

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski has points in 8 of his past 9 games, which included a 6-game scoring streak. He has 13 points (5g-8a) in his past 9 contests. Werenkski’s 24 points ranks third in the NHL for scoring among defensemen, while his 9 goals is tied for 2nd.

INJURIES

Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (lower-body)
Dadonov (undisclosed)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets:
Marchenko (upper-body)
Olivier (upper-body)
Gudbranson (hip, IR)
Jenner (upper-body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 13 at Columbus
  • Dec. 1 vs. Columbus
  • Dec 31 at Columbus
  • Feb. 3 vs. Columbus
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BLUE JACKETS
Goals
3 tied: 10
3 tied: 9
Assists
Bratt: 19
Werenski: 15
Points
Bratt: 24
Werenski: 24

GAME NOTES

  • Item
  • Simon Nemec has 6 goals this season, a career high and making him 1 of 8 defensemen to have 6 or more goals.
  • Nemec is the 5th Dman in franchise history to record 6 goals in a calendar month, and 5th Dman in the past 25 years to score at least 6 goals in a calendar month at the age of 21 or younger.
  • Nico Hischier has a 5-game point streak (5g-5a).
  • Jesper Bratt has 471 career assists, one shy of tying Bobby Holik for 7th place in franchise history.
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Blue Jackets Stats Comparison Devils Stats Blue Jackets Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More