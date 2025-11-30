Dillon Set to Hit 1K v. Jackets | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (16-8-1) vs. BLUE JACKETS (11-9-5)
New Jersey welcomes the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of their four-game homestand at Prudential Center on Monday night. Devils blueliner Brenden Dillon is set to play in career NHL game No. 1,000.
THE SCOOP
The Devils currently sit atop the Metro Division with 33 points through 25 games. They’re one point behind Tampa Bay for the top spot in the East (standings as off Sunday).
The Devils continue a four-game homestand against Columbus. The contest against the Blue Jackets is the second leg of the installment. New Jersey is also in a stretch of playing six of seven at home. They’re 2-1-0 in the first of those six.
Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon is set to play in his 1,000th career NHL game against the Jackets.
The Blue Jackets find themselves on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. The club is in the seventh spot of the Wild Card race, however, Columbus is only one point back from the second WC position.
Columbus has won only one games in its past six games, but have managed to earn points in four of those contests (1-2-3). The Blue Jackets have seen eight of their last 11 games go to overtime.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Timo Meier has a 5-game scoring streak for 7 total points (4g-3a). He has goals in 4 of his past 5 games. With a point versus the Jackets, he'll tie his best point streak with the Devils.
Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski has points in 8 of his past 9 games, which included a 6-game scoring streak. He has 13 points (5g-8a) in his past 9 contests. Werenkski’s 24 points ranks third in the NHL for scoring among defensemen, while his 9 goals is tied for 2nd.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (lower-body)
Dadonov (undisclosed)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets:
Marchenko (upper-body)
Olivier (upper-body)
Gudbranson (hip, IR)
Jenner (upper-body, IR)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 13 at Columbus
- Dec. 1 vs. Columbus
- Dec 31 at Columbus
- Feb. 3 vs. Columbus
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BLUE JACKETS
Goals
3 tied: 10
3 tied: 9
Assists
Bratt: 19
Werenski: 15
Points
Bratt: 24
Werenski: 24
GAME NOTES
- Simon Nemec has 6 goals this season, a career high and making him 1 of 8 defensemen to have 6 or more goals.
- Nemec is the 5th Dman in franchise history to record 6 goals in a calendar month, and 5th Dman in the past 25 years to score at least 6 goals in a calendar month at the age of 21 or younger.
- Nico Hischier has a 5-game point streak (5g-5a).
- Jesper Bratt has 471 career assists, one shy of tying Bobby Holik for 7th place in franchise history.