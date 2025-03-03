Washington Capitals & Bethesda Row Announce a Special Spring Shop for the Cause with Caps Care Pop Up Event

On Wednesday, March 19th, from 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM the Washington Capitals and Bethesda Row will host a special spring Shop for the Cause with Caps Care pop up event located on The Lane. The celebration will feature music by DJ Chris Styles, a meet and greet with Capitals alumnus and Monumental Sports Network analyst Alan May and with Monumental Sports Network Capitals host Alexa Landestoy from 4:30-5:30 p.m., photo opp with Capitals mascot Slapshot, sweepstakes entry for Caps tickets, prize giveaways and the reveal of an original mural by artist Hiba Alyawer!

The event will also serve as a special spring fundraiser where, between 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, select participating Bethesda Row stores will be donating 10% of their sales proceeds to the Washington Capitals’ Capital Impact Fund in support of the mission to help grow access to the game by limiting financial barriers. You can read more about the fund here. There will also be a special Capitals hockey display created by Lucy Blossoms.

WHERE: The Lane, Bethesda Row, 4827 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM: Activation Begins – Capitals Hockey photo backdrop, sweepstakes entry for Caps tickets, prize giveaways and more!

4:30 – 5:30 PM: Capitals meet and greet with alumnus and Monumental Sports Network analyst Alan May and Monumental Sports Network Capitals host Alexa Landestoy and Slapshot appearance

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Caps Care x Bethesda Row shopping fundraiser to benefit the Washington Capitals’ Capital Impact Fund

About Bethesda Row: Bethesda Row is a 521,000 square foot shopping, dining and living destination in the heart of Bethesda, Maryland. An uncommon mix of lifestyle, Bethesda Row features national retailers, local boutiques, eclectic restaurants and 180 residential units, Upstairs at Bethesda Row. For more information, please visit www.bethesdarow.com.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as Northern and Southern California. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,400 tenants, in 27 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 57 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.