Unwavering Support: 50 Years of Caps Fandom 

When he was deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm from November 1990 to May 1991, one of Widner’s main concerns was what he would do with his Capitals’ season tickets. It was important to Widner that he held onto them, so his best friend and ticket partner took over management of his tickets.

Widner didn’t want to be left in the dark about how the team was doing, so his family found a way to keep him in the loop.

“My family would record the games from the radio on cassettes and send them to me so I could listen to them,” Widner wrote via his daughter, Sarah Hess. “I got to go to some games in October 1990 which was nice – I’ve never missed a season.”

When the first of the Peters’ three children went to college in 1990, the family made it a tradition to reunite for the Capitals’ annual Friday after Thanksgiving game.

“Once our children were away from home, Frank's office was downtown, and he would come all the way back out here to pick up any friend's child who was still in school, and take them downtown for a hockey game,” Pattie said. “Frank didn’t want the tickets go to waste and wanted somebody to enjoy them.”

When Alex Ovechkin arrived to town in 2005, no Capitals tickets went to waste. Every season ticket member wanted to watch the No. 1 overall pick with high expectations for what he could bring to Washington.

Relatively early in Ovechkin’s tenure, Orsak and her then-six-year-old were at MedStar Capitals Iceplex browsing the team store when they ran into Ovechkin there. Despite Orsak pleading with her son to leave the Russian star alone, Ovechkin instead knelt down to acknowledge him and share a few words.

“I mean, that was so meaningful, so good,” Orsak recalled. “It took so little of his time to do that, but it meant the world to my son, and I believe he's genuine. He really has a soft spot for kids.”

Fells’ original seats in Capital One Arena (Section 101, Row I, Seats 1 and 2) happened to be right across from Ovechkin’s mom.

“Every time Ovi scored, I would raise my hand and give her a high five,” Fell recalled. “She would smile when I did it. Now, she didn't speak much English, right? So I didn't hold any conversations with her, but it was fun.”

When Ovechkin turned 21 in September of 2006, Widner and his daughter Sarah celebrated the milestone at the now-defunct RnR Lounge & Bar adjacent to Capital One Arena. The birthday party, hosted by the Capitals, allowed season ticket members to celebrate with the Great 8 on his special day.

“Sarah and I have gotten to experience so much together,” Widner wrote. “We went to Ovi’s 21st birthday party sponsored by the Caps. It was immediately following a game, and it was so much fun.”

In the 20 years he has been a part of the Washington Capitals organization, season ticket members have had a front-row seat to many of Ovechkin’s milestones. Sharon remembers when Ovechkin notched his 500th career goal on Jan. 10, 2016, against the Ottawa Senators in a game the Caps would go on to win dominantly, 7-1.

“Having been there at games when Alex has broken certain records, like goals, like 500 goals, it was insane,” Sharon said. “And then we go down to the to the club, that's when it was a big celebration and everybody's just all happy. I saved those tickets.”

Just a year and change prior in 2015, Ovechkin scored a goal and assisted the game-winner as Widner and his family braved the cold to watch the Capitals play in the seventh edition of the NHL Winter Classic at Nationals Park. They cheered as the Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2, after right winger Troy Brouwer scored the game-winning goal with less than 13 seconds left in regulation

“The 2015 Winter Classic at Nats Park was phenomenal. A bunch of us went together – my nephews who are huge Caps fans, my daughter, wife, and a family friend. It was so awesome to be outside, even though it was frigid and there were delays in starting the game, and experience hockey in its original element. Such a fabulous experience.”

It marked the first time in Winter Classic history that a home team won in regulation, and Peters and his son, Charles, saw it live and in person.

“I remember that Charles, our older one, took Frank to a Winter Classic,” Pattie said. “It was bitter cold weather; I mean bitter cold. And they went and they sat outside for that whole damn thing.”

With all eyes on Ovi as he inches closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record in the Gr8 Chase, Alterman is proud of the “new standard” the Captain has set for not only the team, but the entirety of the League.

“Whether or not he breaks Gretzky’s goal record, he is, in my opinion, the best pure goal scorer of all time,” Alterman wrote.

“And for him to break that record, I hope it's at home,” Sharon added. “I don't really care if it's at home or not, but it would be amazing if it was.”

The Gr8 Chase aside, the biggest accomplishment for Ovi, the Capitals and original season ticket members came nearly seven years ago, when the Capitals started their magical 2018 playoff run that culminated in winning the Stanley Cup.

“When they came back against Columbus and of course, beat the demons of the Penguins, you feel like you have an anvil taken off your shoulder, and I think that made the team feel that they could compete,” Freedman said. “Sure enough, they were fortunate. You have to be good to be lucky, and lucky to be good. And that kind of was what happened that year. They took momentum and they used it to their advantage, and they added talent, and the team finally played to their expectations.”

2018 was different, however, and the Capitals were able to get it done on the road. Every Caps’ fan remembers where they were when the clock struck zero to end Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas, marking the first championship in franchise history.

Freedman never watches road games live and kept that tradition alive for the playoff run. He didn’t find out the Caps would be bringing the Cup back to D.C. until 1 a.m. the following morning. “I had no idea whether they had won or they had lost. My way of doing it. I watched it on TV like most people, and you know, I jumped through the roof.”

Fell and his family watched Game 5 at an event for season ticket holders at Capital One Arena. His middle son, Brandon, however, was able to get tickets to the game and attended in Las Vegas. Brandon got to kiss the Stanley Cup when it came to the W rooftop.

“The game was great, but you know the one game I remember the most was when Kuznetsov scored the winning goal in overtime against Pittsburgh. When we got over that hump, I just had the feeling that we were going to win.”

To celebrate the Capitals’ Stanley Cup Final win and their support over the years, original season ticket members and their families were invited participate in the championship parade by riding in a float down Constitution Avenue.

“I couldn't believe how many people there were, it was a sea of red,” Fell said of riding in the parade with his wife. “It was a nice day in June, and I just couldn't get over the number of people. There had to be 100,000 people out there for that parade.”

“Seeing that parade and seeing the DMV, that was amazing,” Freedman added. “For Leonsis to do that for the original season ticket holders, it shows that he cared enough about the people who supported the team from the beginning, and when we got to the podium, he had seats right down in front for us under a sign that said, ‘Original Season Ticket Holders.’ We saw everything. That was truly a glorious experience, one that I will never forget.”

“Everybody was in such a good mood and just talking to all the people there, then riding on the float,” Orsak said after relishing the win with her husband and oldest son by her side. “I saw my daughter in the crowd, and people were just so excited. It was such a happy time, and then even when we stopped and we're watching everyone speaking, the atmosphere.”

Orsak even made it on TV, and her friends took pictures of her as she came onto their screens.

Aside from the 2018 Stanley Cup championship and the enjoyment that comes from attending games, one of the most rewarding experiences for original season ticket members is seeing their fandom being passed down to younger generations.

“My first daughter went to her first game when she was about a month old, so it's pretty much in the blood,” Henschel said, mentioning his younger daughter, Becca, writes for an online Capitals’ fan blog. “I would take them to the games as they were growing up and they're both big fans. My grandkids are big fans. It just runs in the family now.”

Since taking his then four-year-old daughter to her first game in 1974 against the Kansas City Scouts, Alterman’s daughter has been hooked on the experience. It still holds as one of Alterman’s favorite memories from the first season of hockey in D.C., and 50 years later, she and her father attend as many games as they can together.

“Now almost 54 and a fifth-grade teacher in Fairfax County, she’s still my partner in attending games,” Alterman wrote. “She grades papers in between periods!”

In addition to designating his tickets to the son of his longtime friend, Ed Demers, upon his passing, Freedman has also donated a large quantity of Capitals’ memorabilia to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library steps away from Capital One Arena. Freedman’s collection is periodically on display for Capitals’ fans to enjoy.

“When I moved three-and-a-half years ago, I didn't want to, but I had to downsize,” Freedman said. “Everything I collected over my 70 years of life, I donated. My family was in the retail liquor business in Washington and because of that, back in the day, you’d get all these cardboard posters of schedules and different things for all the sports, which I donated.”

Freedman’s commitment to the team since the start is a common trait among all original season ticket members; Sherlock’s involvement with the Capitals is part of the reason he coaches hockey for two separate youth teams -- the Reston Raisers (30 years) and McLean High School (17 years). For their dedication to the Capitals, season ticket members were treated to trips to celebrate the team’s anniversaries over the years.