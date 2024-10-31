Strome, Lapierre surprise students in classroom for Halloween

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The 20 third graders in Katie Veltri’s class at Belvedere Elementary School knew they were having visitors Wednesday afternoon, but they didn’t know who.

They were told to wear red, and the reason became clear when Washington Capitals forwards Dylan Strome and Hendrix Lapierre entered the classroom.

Over the next hour, the pair read to the class, asked and answered countless questions, gave out Halloween candy and signed autographs.

“The kids were awesome,” Strome said. “We had a great time. They were very funny, very friendly. Very happy to see us. Lots of great questions about hockey. … Nice to see some kids wearing Capitals gear.”

Through their Caps in Schools program, the team invited teachers to share their Amazon wish lists and other information about their classrooms, schools and fandom. That caught the eye of Veltri.

“I saw the ad and I’m a huge Washington Capitals fan,” she said. “Follow them, so just took a shot and applied.”

In addition to being a fan, Veltri incorporates the Capitals into her math teaching. In a not-so-subtle clue, Wednesday’s math class included a problem about angles featuring Strome, Lapierre and a hockey rink.

“We’re doing geometry, so angles and perpendicular and parallel lines are very clear on the ice with the players,” Veltri said. “It makes it more engaging and fun for the kids. I like to use all sports. They can relate to it.”

But it was time for reading when the Capitals arrived, so Strome and Lapierre took turns reading chapters from "The Wild Robot."