Caps Take on Maple Leafs

April 8 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: Team 980, 106.7 THE FAN [JIP]/Caps Radio Network

Washington Capitals (39-30-9)

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-14)

The Caps head back out on the road Wednesday night, making their lone visit to Toronto this season to take on the Maple Leafs. For the Capitals, it’s their final game against an Atlantic Division foe for the 2025-26 regular season and it is also the final time they’ll need to bring their passports with them; it is Washington’s final trip to Canada this season.

Wednesday’s contest is the middle match of three straight road games for Washington, but the Caps are not on an actual three-game road trip. They returned home following Sunday night’s 8-1 humbling at the hands of the Rangers in New York, and they’ll return home after Wednesday’s game against the Leafs before departing for Pittsburgh on Friday for their Saturday afternoon date with the Penguins in the Steel City.

The Capitals had a scheduled day off after Sunday’s setback in Manhattan, but the hockey operations department never rests. Washington recalled 19-year-old center Ilya Protas from AHL Hershey on Monday, and he joined the Caps for their Tuesday practice, as well as the annual team photo that was taken just ahead of practice.

The younger brother of Washington forward Aliaksei, Ilya Protas was Washington’s third-round pick (75th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he becomes the first player from the third round of the 2024 Draft to ascend to the NHL.

Three weeks ago, 19-year-old defenseman Cole Hutson – Washington’s second-round pick (43rd overall) from the 2024 Draft – also debuted in the NHL. When Protas takes the ice in Toronto on Wednesday night, the Caps will become the first team to have two players beyond the first round reach the NHL from that 2024 Draft. The Caps will also have two teenagers in the lineup for the first time since 2013-14 when both Tom Wilson and Connor Carrick were in the lineup as teenagers on several occasions together, the last of which was March 26, 2014.

When recalled on Monday, Protas was leading the Bears in scoring with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games. He ranks second among first-year AHL players in goals and third in assists. Among the entire population of AHL players, Protas ranks sixth in scoring, tied for sixth in goals, and tied for seventh in power-play goals (10).

“I think a couple of factors play in, the obvious one being the season that he's having and how well he's played of late, through this last stretch, but ultimately through the entire season, so his play,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery of the timing of the recall. “And then the second part, I think, would be with where we're at, and we're still fighting and hanging on to stay in this race. I think him coming in, in this moment for our team, could potentially give us a jolt of energy to our group.”

At his first practice as an NHL player, Ilya Protas skated the middle of a line with brother Aliaksei on his left and with Wilson on his right.

“Basically, [I’m] trying to make him as comfortable as possible and give us some balance with three lines,” says Carbery of the decision to play Ilya between Aliaksei and Wilson. “Balance is four, but it gives us three lines that potentially could do some things offensively for us, at 5-on-5. And so, I think the insulation and him being able to communicate with his brother, and his brother helping him through. And then also, Willie's a really easy winger to play with.”

Wilson is also excited at the prospect of playing with the prospect.

“I have two brothers,” says Wilson. “It’s one of those things where seeing the bond of the brothers is a special thing, and then to be playing in the NHL together is so cool. ‘Little Pro’ is such a great kid; it’s fun to have him here. If I get to play with him, it’ll be a cool first game.

“They look so similar. Whoever I pass it to, they’re basically like the same person. The twin towers, and they’re obviously so good with the puck. I don’t even have to pay attention to whether he is a righty or a lefty, or a big guy or a small guy; they’re both so capable and great players. It’s kind of weird to be playing with two guys that are basically identical. They’re not twins, but they could be. It’s different, but it’s fun.”

As you’d expect, the brothers Protas are also excited. They and their family members were over the moon on that day in late June of 2024 in Las Vegas when the Caps drafted Ilya Protas in the third round, and they were excited to share the ice for preseason NHL action the last two Septembers during Washington’s training camp.

“We have a family group chat, so I called him there,” says Ilya Protas, asked how he informed his brother of the recall. “He texted there, and I think his kid was sleeping next to him, so he couldn’t really talk loud.

“After a couple of minutes, he responded and I told them altogether, ‘’Yeah, I got called up.’ And they were happy, obviously, and our parent got a little bit emotional and are really happy for that, and just a special moment for the whole family.”

“It’s just a little bit hard to believe it right now, looking at the side and looking at the gym,” says Aliaksei Protas. “[Training] camp is one thing but now seeing him have a chance to have a debut [Wednesday] maybe, it’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m so happy and just trying to stay focused right now a little bit, but it’s the real thing.”

Wednesday’s game in Toronto marks the fourth time in franchise history – and the first in nearly a quarter century – the Caps have had a pair of brothers take the ice together in a Washington sweater. In October of 1992, the Caps actually had two pairs of brothers on the roster simultaneously. From Oct. 6-28, 1992, brothers Kelly and Kevin Miller suited up together for 10 games. And from Oct. 12-28, 1992, brothers Dale and Mark Hunter played seven games together.

And most recently, on Oct. 16, 2001, twin brothers Chris and Peter Ferraro suited up for a single game for Washington.

This time around, Carbery must deliver the preferred nomenclature when calling out line combinations from behind the Washington bench.

“I’m trying to figure out how to call lines out, and individuals,” says Carbery. “I had a good conversation with them. I think we’re going to with ‘Big Pro,’ and ‘Pro.’ Because ‘Little’ is a mouthful when you’re in the heat of the moment on the bench and you’re ‘Little what?’

“And we’ve got a lot of Pros, O’s, Beaus. I’ve got to make sure I’m on point with pronunciation [Wednesday] night.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Caps also recalled goaltender Mitchell Gibson from AHL Hershey. Charlie Lindgren did not partake in the team’s Tuesday practice because of maintenance, but he did travel with the team to Toronto.

After making the playoffs in each of the last nine consecutive seasons, the Leafs – along with the Florida Panthers – are bringing up the rear of the Atlantic Division going into Tuesday night’s slate of NHL activity. Prior to the run ending this season, the last time Toronto made nine straight playoff appearances was back in the NHL’s Original Six era, and that nine-year run included four Stanley Cup championships, including three of them in succession from 1962-64.

The Leafs couldn’t cobble together a winning streak of as many as four games until early January of this season, and it remains their longest winning spree of the season. Sprinkled through the season were losing streaks of five (04-1), six (0-5-1) and eight (0-6-2) in duration, and the spiral led to the recent dismissal of Toronto general manager Brad Treliving.