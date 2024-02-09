Caps Fans Can Fall in Love with Dunkin’s Slapshot Valentine’s Day Grams

WASHINGTON (February 1, 2024) – As the season of love approaches, Dunkin’ and Washington Capitals mascot Slapshot are sprinkling the donut love to Caps fans this Valentine’s Day. Now through February 14, fans can purchase a Valentine’s Day Gram to have Cupid Slapshot surprise their special someone with a sweet surprise.
On February 14, Slapshot will personally deliver the Valentine’s Grams, including:
- 1 Half-dozen heart-shaped donuts
- $20 Dunkin’ gift card
- 12 pack of Dunkin’ K-Cups
- Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day tumbler
- Dunkin’ heart-shaped donut plush keychain
- Dunkin’ fuzzy socks
- Dunkin’ cup cooler
- Dunkin’ and Capitals cobranded eye black stickers, lanyard and silicone bracelet
- Capitals bobblehead
- Capitals Valentine’s Day puck
In-arena Slapshot Valentine’s Grams are also available for fans already attending the upcoming game at Capital One Arena on February 13. For more information on pricing and to purchase a Slapshot Valentine’s Day Gram, visit washcaps.com.
