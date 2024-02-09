Caps Fans Can Fall in Love with Dunkin’s Slapshot Valentine’s Day Grams

Caps fans can purchase a Slapshot Gram for their sweetheart this Valentine’s Day

By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

WASHINGTON (February 1, 2024) – As the season of love approaches, Dunkin’ and Washington Capitals mascot Slapshot are sprinkling the donut love to Caps fans this Valentine’s Day. Now through February 14, fans can purchase a Valentine’s Day Gram to have Cupid Slapshot surprise their special someone with a sweet surprise.

On February 14, Slapshot will personally deliver the Valentine’s Grams, including:

  • 1 Half-dozen heart-shaped donuts
  • $20 Dunkin’ gift card
  • 12 pack of Dunkin’ K-Cups
  • Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day tumbler
  • Dunkin’ heart-shaped donut plush keychain
  • Dunkin’ fuzzy socks
  • Dunkin’ cup cooler
  • Dunkin’ and Capitals cobranded eye black stickers, lanyard and silicone bracelet
  • Capitals bobblehead
  • Capitals Valentine’s Day puck

In-arena Slapshot Valentine’s Grams are also available for fans already attending the upcoming game at Capital One Arena on February 13. For more information on pricing and to purchase a Slapshot Valentine’s Day Gram, visit washcaps.com.  

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit http://www.dunkindonuts.com/ or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.

