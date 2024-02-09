Caps Fans Can Fall in Love with Dunkin’s Slapshot Valentine’s Day Grams

WASHINGTON (February 1, 2024) – As the season of love approaches, Dunkin’ and Washington Capitals mascot Slapshot are sprinkling the donut love to Caps fans this Valentine’s Day. Now through February 14, fans can purchase a Valentine’s Day Gram to have Cupid Slapshot surprise their special someone with a sweet surprise.

On February 14, Slapshot will personally deliver the Valentine’s Grams, including:

1 Half-dozen heart-shaped donuts

$20 Dunkin’ gift card

12 pack of Dunkin’ K-Cups

Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day tumbler

Dunkin’ heart-shaped donut plush keychain

Dunkin’ fuzzy socks

Dunkin’ cup cooler

Dunkin’ and Capitals cobranded eye black stickers, lanyard and silicone bracelet

Capitals bobblehead

Capitals Valentine’s Day puck

In-arena Slapshot Valentine’s Grams are also available for fans already attending the upcoming game at Capital One Arena on February 13. For more information on pricing and to purchase a Slapshot Valentine’s Day Gram, visit washcaps.com.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit http://www.dunkindonuts.com/ or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.