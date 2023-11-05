News Feed

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Continue Homestand vs. Columbus

Caps Come Up Empty vs. Isles

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Back in Action vs. Isles

Backstrom Steps Away from the Game

Statements from Nicklas Backstrom and the Washington Capitals

Caps Halloween 2023

The Ovechkin Effect 

Setting Strides -- Capitals Players Host Hockey Fights Cancer Skate, Flashes of Hope Photoshoot

Threes are Wild in Caps' Win Over Sharks

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre

Caps Seeking Home Improvement

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

Kuemper, Carlson Combine for Caps' Shootout Victory

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Open Homestand vs. Wild

Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History

Capitals are 10th-fastest team to win 1,000 home games in NHL History

The Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday at Capital One Arena, marking the franchise’s 1,000th regular season home win. The Capitals are the 15th team in NHL history to win 1,000 home games and the first team to do so that entered the NHL in 1974 or later.

The Capitals have an all-time record of 1,000-655-153-96 (.591 point percentage) at home and reached the 1,000-win mark in their 1,904th home game. Washington required the 10th-fewest games to reach 1,000 home wins in NHL history.

The Capitals have earned 554 wins at Capital One Arena (formerly Verizon Center and MCI Center), 444 wins at Capital Centre, one win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2018 Stadium Series) and one win at Nationals Park (2015 Winter Classic). Washington earned its first home win on Oct. 17, 1974 versus the Chicago Blackhawks and rank 10th in the NHL in home wins since entering the NHL in 1974-75. The combined attendance for the Capitals’ 1,000 home wins exceeds 15 million.

Most Games Played at Home

  1. Alex Ovechkin - 677
  2. Nicklas Backstrom - 551
  3. Calle Johansson - 495

Most Goals at Home

  1. Alex Ovechkin - 405
  2. Peter Bondra - 258
  3. Mike Gartner - 226

Most Assists at Home

  1. Nicklas Backstrom - 393
  2. Alex Ovechkin - 368
  3. John Carlson - 242

Most Points at Home

  1. Alex Ovechkin - 773
  2. Nicklas Backstrom - 530
  3. Mike Gartner - 447

Most Wins at Home

  1. Olie Kolzig - 182
  2. Braden Holtby - 153
  3. Don Beaupre - 70

Most Shutouts at Home

  1. Braden Holtby - 23
  2. Olie Kolzig - 22
  3. Jim Carey - 9


FEWEST GAMES NEEDED TO REACH 1,000 HOME WINS IN NHL HISTORY

Team (First Season in NHL)

Home Wins

Home GP to Reach 1,000 Wins

Montréal Canadiens (1917-18)

2,070

1,614

Philadelphia Flyers (1967-68)

1,251

1,696

Boston Bruins (1924-25)

1,950

1,729

Toronto Maple Leafs (1917-18)

1,850

1,769

Calgary Flames (1972-73)

1,070

1,844

Buffalo Sabres (1970-71)

1,090

1,855

St. Louis Blues (1967-68)

1,169

1,876

Pittsburgh Penguins (1967-68)

1,186

1,889

Detroit Red Wings (1926-27)

1,841

1,895

Washington Capitals (1974-75)

1,000

1,904

Dallas Stars (1967-68)

1,123

1,957

New York Islanders (1972-73)

1,011

1,966

Los Angeles Kings (1967-68)

1,075

2,024

Chicago Blackhawks (1926-27)

1,683

2,026

New York Rangers (1926-27)

1,666

2,090