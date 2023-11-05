Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History

The Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday at Capital One Arena, marking the franchise’s 1,000th regular season home win. The Capitals are the 15th team in NHL history to win 1,000 home games and the first team to do so that entered the NHL in 1974 or later.

The Capitals have an all-time record of 1,000-655-153-96 (.591 point percentage) at home and reached the 1,000-win mark in their 1,904th home game. Washington required the 10th-fewest games to reach 1,000 home wins in NHL history.

The Capitals have earned 554 wins at Capital One Arena (formerly Verizon Center and MCI Center), 444 wins at Capital Centre, one win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2018 Stadium Series) and one win at Nationals Park (2015 Winter Classic). Washington earned its first home win on Oct. 17, 1974 versus the Chicago Blackhawks and rank 10th in the NHL in home wins since entering the NHL in 1974-75. The combined attendance for the Capitals’ 1,000 home wins exceeds 15 million.

Most Games Played at Home

Alex Ovechkin - 677 Nicklas Backstrom - 551 Calle Johansson - 495

Most Goals at Home

Alex Ovechkin - 405 Peter Bondra - 258 Mike Gartner - 226

Most Assists at Home

Nicklas Backstrom - 393 Alex Ovechkin - 368 John Carlson - 242

Most Points at Home

Alex Ovechkin - 773 Nicklas Backstrom - 530 Mike Gartner - 447

Most Wins at Home

Olie Kolzig - 182 Braden Holtby - 153 Don Beaupre - 70

Most Shutouts at Home