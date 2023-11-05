Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History

The Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday at Capital One Arena, marking the franchise’s 1,000th regular season home win. The Capitals are the 15th team in NHL history to win 1,000 home games and the first team to do so that entered the NHL in 1974 or later.
The Capitals have an all-time record of 1,000-655-153-96 (.591 point percentage) at home and reached the 1,000-win mark in their 1,904th home game. Washington required the 10th-fewest games to reach 1,000 home wins in NHL history.
The Capitals have earned 554 wins at Capital One Arena (formerly Verizon Center and MCI Center), 444 wins at Capital Centre, one win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2018 Stadium Series) and one win at Nationals Park (2015 Winter Classic). Washington earned its first home win on Oct. 17, 1974 versus the Chicago Blackhawks and rank 10th in the NHL in home wins since entering the NHL in 1974-75. The combined attendance for the Capitals’ 1,000 home wins exceeds 15 million.
Most Games Played at Home
- Alex Ovechkin - 677
- Nicklas Backstrom - 551
- Calle Johansson - 495
Most Goals at Home
- Alex Ovechkin - 405
- Peter Bondra - 258
- Mike Gartner - 226
Most Assists at Home
- Nicklas Backstrom - 393
- Alex Ovechkin - 368
- John Carlson - 242
Most Points at Home
- Alex Ovechkin - 773
- Nicklas Backstrom - 530
- Mike Gartner - 447
Most Wins at Home
- Olie Kolzig - 182
- Braden Holtby - 153
- Don Beaupre - 70
Most Shutouts at Home
- Braden Holtby - 23
- Olie Kolzig - 22
- Jim Carey - 9