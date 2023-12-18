Capitals, Wharf announce Capitals Winter at the Wharf

Arlington, Va.– The Washington Capitals and The Wharf announced today the Capitals Winter at the Wharf, taking place through Feb. 25, 2024.

The Wharf Ice Rink on the water at Transit Pier is ALL CAPS for the winter, with Capitals rink panels and a Capitals-themed ice resurfacer. There also will be branding throughout the surrounding area. A custom designed Capitals Cantina bar will serve cold beverages in partnership with Anheuser Busch, including Cutwater canned cocktails, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light beers.

Capitals fans are invited to special ‘Rock the Rink’ skates on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 17. From noon to 4 p.m. on Jan 14 and 6-10 p.m. on Feb. 17, fans are encouraged to skate at The Wharf Ice Rink, featuring a DJ, Capitals giveaways and more. At 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 and at 7 p.m., on Feb. 17, the Capitals away games versus the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens, respectively, will be broadcast on the bar TV at the Caps Cantina. Throughout the day, fans wearing Capitals gear will receive $5 off admission at The Wharf Ice Rink. Click herefor The Wharf Ice Rink hours of operation

In addition, a 35-foot-high Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree will be on display on Market Pier at The Wharf through Dec. 31. Visitors to the tree can play Jack Daniel’s branded games, warm up around cozy fire pits and enjoy Jack Daniel’s cocktails every weekend through Dec. 31, 2024.

Throughout the holiday programming, Jack Daniel's will be fundraising for Operation Ride Home, a program that brings junior military members home for the holidays. This year, barrels from the Jack Daniel's Barrel Trees will be sold for purchase, with all proceeds going to Operation Ride Home. Additional details on the program and how to purchase a barrel can be found at OperationRideHome.com.

Jack Daniel's will also donate $1, up to $5,000, to Operation Ride Home for every Jack Daniel's drink sold as part of the Jack Daniel's Holiday Special, offered at the following locations: The Anthem, Bar Pendry, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, The Brighton, Cantina Bambina, Capital Yacht Club, Del Mar, Easy Company, Hank's Oyster Bar, Kaliwa, Kirwan's on the Wharf, La Vie, Lucky Buns, Makers Union, Officina, Pearl Street Warehouse, Lupo Marino, Whiskey Charlie, The Grill, Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Tiki TNT. Click here to learn more.