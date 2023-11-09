Capitals to Host Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation Nov. 14

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals will host their third Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Tuesday, Nov. 14, when the team hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena.

In honor of PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game will feature programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives.

Capitals players will arrive at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.In honor of the evening, social and in-game content will highlight Capitals players and their dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation and adoptable Wolf Trap dogs. Capitals and America's VetDogs service dog in training Biscuit, who recently enlisted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a facility dog, will also be featured in a moment of recognition.

A pre-game Caps Countdown interview will feature a PEDIGREE Foundation representative. The evening's National Anthem and RTX Hero’s Welcome will feature area service dogs and their veterans who are affiliated with America’s VetDogs. Headshots of adoptable dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue will be featured during starting lineups. Fans at the game will be able to tune-in to a "Puppy Love" dating show on the jumbotron featuring puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

All fans who purchase tickets by clicking here will receive a Capitals-branded dog bowl. Fans can also support by purchasing an exclusive Caps and Canine T-Shirt from PEDIGREE Foundations Dogs rule.™ store with proceeds going back to help dogs through the nationwide shelter/rescue grant program.

Caps fans can also join Caps Canines, the official dog club of the Washington Capitals, featuring exclusive merchandise, events and special offers.

PEDIGREE Foundation supports shelters and rescue organizations across the country through grants, as well as encourages people to adopt, volunteer, and donate to help end pet homelessness. Since its inception in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has awarded more than 6,200 grants and over $12 Million to shelters and rescues across the country to help dogs in need. To raise awareness for local dog adoption, the Capitals and PEDIGREE Foundation have partnered with Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Wolf Trap Animal Rescue will be part of the game presentation show and intermission, during which fans will also learn more information about how to give the dogs a forever home.