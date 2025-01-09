Capitals to Host Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation Jan. 14

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals will host their fourth Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when the team hosts the Anaheim Ducks at Capital One Arena.

In honor of PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game will feature programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives.

Capitals players will arrive at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue as well as dog influencers.

In honor of the evening, social and in-game content will highlight Capitals players and their dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation and adoptable Wolf Trap dogs.

A pre-game Caps Countdown interview will feature a PEDIGREE Foundation representative. The evening's National Anthem and RTX Hero’s Welcome will feature area service dogs and their veterans who are affiliated with America’s VetDogs. Headshots of dogs belonging to Capitals players will be featured on the jumbotron during starting lineups. The Capitals will also host several dog influencers in a PEDIGREE suite during the game.

All fans who purchase tickets by clicking here will receive a Capitals hockey stick chew toy.

Caps fans can also join Caps Canines presented by PEDIGREE, the official dog club of the Washington Capitals, featuring exclusive merchandise, events and special offers.