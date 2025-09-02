Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 12-15 at the McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md.

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold their 2025 Rookie Camp from Sept. 12-15 at the McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md., senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Among the Capitals rookies scheduled to participate in the camp will be Ryan Leonard, 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic, 2024 first-round pick Terik Parascak, Andrew Cristall and Ilya Protas. A complete roster will be released at a later date.

Media interested in attending Capitals Rookie Camp in Annapolis should confirm their attendance with Alex D'Agostino ([email protected]) in the Capitals PR department by Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Following the conclusion of Rookie Camp, the Capitals will begin their 2025-26 Training Camp in partnership with MedStar Health and hold Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 18 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 17 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. This marks the Capitals’ 19th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

UPCOMING CAPITALS EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 12

Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena) 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Saturday, Sept. 13

No on-ice session

Sunday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Monday, Sept. 15

Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Thursday, Sept. 18

Start of NHL training camp (first on-ice session) and Media Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 21

Preseason opener against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden

Thursday, Sept. 25

Preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at GIANT Center in Hershey, Penn.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Capitals host the Boston Bruins for their first preseason game at Capital One Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Season opener vs. the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena