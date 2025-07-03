Capitals Sign Milton Gästrin

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Milton Gästrin to a three-year entry-level contract beginning next season, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Gästrin contract will carry an average annual value of $877,500 at the NHL level and $85,000 in AHL. Gästrin is expected to be loaned to MoDo (Sweden) for the 2025-26 season.

The Capitals selected Gästrin in the second round, 37th overall, during the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Gastrin, 18, was ranked third among all international skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6’1”, 194-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with MoDo’s junior team (Sweden-Jr.), recording 42 points (18g, 24a) in 40 games played. Gastrin, who served as an alternate captain, led the team in goals and ranked second in assists and points. The Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native also made his professional hockey debut and appeared in eight regular-season games with MoDo of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Internationally, Gastrin has captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. At the 2025 Under-18 World Championship, Gastrin earned a silver medal after tallying 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games.