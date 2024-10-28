Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed defenseman Matt Roy on Injured Reserve (IR).

Sgarbossa, 32, has recorded nine points (1g, 8a) in seven games with Hershey this season, his seventh season with the Bears. Sgarbossa’s eight assists lead Hershey and are the second most in the AHL.

The 6’0”, 192-pound center recorded seven points (4g, 3a) in 25 games with the Capitals in 2023-24, setting anNHL single-season career high in goals and tying his career high in points (2016-17: 2g-5a–7p in 29 GP).Sgarbossa also appeared in 44 games with Hershey, where he registered 43 points (7g, 36a) and ranked first on the Bears in points-per-game (0.98).

Sgarbossa recorded 58 points (21g, 37a) in 60 regular-season games with Hershey in 2022-23, leading the Bearsin assists, points and power-play assists (16). Sgarbossa’s 58 points marked his highest single season point total since 2018-19 (65p in 75 GP), his first season with the Bears, while his 37 assists marked a career high. In 269games with Hershey, Sgarbossa has recorded 246 points (87g, 159a).

The Campbellville, Ontario native has appeared in 42 games with the Capitals since the 2019-20 season, recording 13 points (6g, 7a) and a +5 plus/minus rating. In 90 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, Sgarbossa has recorded 23 points (8g, 15a). Sgarbossa has recorded 445 points (159g, 286a) in 581 career AHL games with the Bears, Manitoba Moose, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Lake Erie Monsters and Norfolk Admirals.