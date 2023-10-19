Capitals Recall Hardy Häman Aktell

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed goaltender Charlie Lindgren on IR.

Häman Aktell, 25, has recorded one goal in two games with Hershey this season. The 6'3", 216-pound defenseman made his AHL debut on Oct. 13 vs. Belleville and scored his first career AHL goal on Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Häman Aktell signed with the Capitals in April after spending the last three seasons with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Häman Aktell appeared in five of Washington’s six preseason contests, registering eight shots and two penalty minutes.

Häman Aktell recorded 36 points (9g, 27a) in 51 games with Växjö in 2022-23. The Kåge, Sweden native led Växjö in plus/minus (+23), ranked second on the team in assists and points and tied for third among SHL defenseman in points. Häman Aktell added seven points (3g, 4a) and recorded a +6 plus/minus rating in 18 playoff games, helping Växjö capture the SHL championship for the second time in three years. In 151 career SHL games with Växjö, Häman Aktell has recorded 63 points (17g, 46a).

Prior to joining Växjö in 2020-21, Häman Aktell recorded 16 points (6g, 10a) in 45 games with IF Björklöven of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2) during the 2019-20 season and six points (1g, 5a) in 34 games during the 2018-19 season.