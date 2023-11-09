News Feed

Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils

Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils
Caps Can't Close out Cats

Caps Can't Close out Cats
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals

Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals
Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa
Caps Finish Homestand vs. Florida

Caps Finish Homestand vs. Florida
Hall-elujah! Fitzy Heads to ECHL Hall

Hall-elujah! Fitzy Heads to ECHL Hall
Head Over Heels

Head Over Heels
Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Mora IK (Sweden)

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Mora IK (Sweden)
Capitals Launch Inline Hockey League

Capitals Launch Inline Hockey League
Ten Layers Down

Ten Layers Down
A Grand Night in DC

A Grand Night in DC
Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History

Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Continue Homestand vs. Columbus

Caps Continue Homestand vs. Columbus
Caps Come Up Empty vs. Isles

Caps Come Up Empty vs. Isles
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Back in Action vs. Isles

Caps Back in Action vs. Isles

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk placed on IR

sgarbs recall

ARLINGTON, Va. The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk on Injured Reserve (IR).

Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey in scoring with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 11 games this season and ranks tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (2).

The 6’0”, 185-pound center recorded 58 points (21g, 37a) in 60 regular-season games with Hershey in 2022-23, his fifth season with the Bears. Last season, Sgarbossa led Hershey in assists, points and power-play assists (16) and ranked tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (5), second in power-play points (18), tied for second in plus/minus (+19) and third in goals. Sgarbossa’s 58 points marked his highest single season point total since 2018-19 (65p in 75 GP), his first season with the Bears, while his 37 assists marked a career high. In 229 games with Hershey, Sgarbossa has recorded 206 points (82g, 124a).

The Campbellville, Ontario native has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals since the 2019-20 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). In 65 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a). Sgarbossa has recorded 405 points (154g, 251a) in 541 career AHL games with the Bears, Manitoba Moose, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Lake Erie Monsters and Norfolk Admirals.