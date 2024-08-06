Capitals Loan Leon Muggli to EV Zug of the Swiss National League

2024 second-round pick loaned to Swiss club for 2024-25 season

muggli loan
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Leon Muggli to EV Zug of the Swiss National League (NL) for the 2024-25 season, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Muggli will return to North America for Capitals Rookie Camp in September.

The Capitals selected Muggli, 18, with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6’1”, 173-pound defenseman recorded 12 points (3g, 9a) in 42 games with EV Zug during the 2023-24 season. Muggli, who turned 18 on July 9, led all under-18 skaters in the NL in scoring and his 12 points were the most ever by a defenseman age 17 or younger in league history. The Cham, Switzerland native also appeared in four games with Zug’s under-20 team, registering two assists in four games. Muggli represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Junior Championship, the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and captained the Swiss at the 2024 Under-18 World Championships, where he scored one goal in three games.

Muggli split the 2023-23 season between Zug’s under-20 team, where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 22 games, and the under-17 team, serving as captain and collecting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 16 games. In addition, Muggli captained Switzerland to a gold medal at the 2023 European Youth Olympics and was named the tournament’s best defenseman after recording four points (1g, 3a) in four games.

Muggli was ranked fifth among International defensemen and 11th among all International skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

