SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos

Caps Host Cup Champ Knights

Caps Earn Plucky 4-1 Win Over Isles

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

Caps Visit Islanders

Caps Take Down Devils, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard

Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey

Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils

Caps Can't Close out Cats

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals

Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

Caps Finish Homestand vs. Florida

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Shepard, 28, has a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in two games with the Capitals this season. Shepard made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey.  On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game’s First Star in a 4-1 Washington win. In five games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 4-1-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears en route to the franchise’s league-record 12th championship, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6'0", 219-pound goaltender was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 50 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 32-12-5 with a 2.10 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.