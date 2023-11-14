Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Shepard, 28, has a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in two games with the Capitals this season. Shepard made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game’s First Star in a 4-1 Washington win. In five games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 4-1-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears en route to the franchise’s league-record 12th championship, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6'0", 219-pound goaltender was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 50 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 32-12-5 with a 2.10 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.