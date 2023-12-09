Capitals Loan Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated forward T.J. Oshie from Injured Reserve (IR).

Lapierre, 21, has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 11 games with the Capitals this season. The 6’0”, 188-pound forward registered all three points in Washington’s 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 18, which marked his first career multi-point game. Lapierre scored the game-winning goal against Columbus, his second career goal and his first since his NHL debut on Oct. 13, 2021 versus the New York Rangers. Lapierre has also recorded three assists in six games with Hershey this season.

Lapierre, the Capitals’ first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23. Lapierre ranked second among Hersheyrookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Gatineau, Quebec native appeared in six games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Lapierre made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal versus the New York Rangers on Oct. 13, 2021, becoming the first Capitals rookie since 2014-15 to make his NHL debut at the age of 19 and the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to score in his debut. In 17 career games with Washington, Lapierre has recorded four points (2g, 2a).