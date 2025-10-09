Capitals Announce Vanda Pharmaceuticals as Official Zamboni Partner

ARLINGTON, Va. –The Washington Capitals today announced a partnership with Vanda Pharmaceuticals that will see the leading Washington, D.C. based global pharmaceutical company as the official partner of the team’s Zamboni ice resurfacer. Earlier this week, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Vanda Pharmaceuticals as the organization’s newest Founding Partner for its next-generation arena in downtown Washington D.C. The multiyear agreement includes exclusive Monumental Sports Network studio entitlement, activations across the Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics, and deep integration via community and media platforms.

As part of the multiyear agreement as the Capitals official Zamboni partner, Vanda Pharmaceuticals will have prominent branding featured on a Zamboni ice resurfacer at Capital One Arena for all Capitals home games. The partnership represents a unique way to connect with fans, pairing the local brand with a beloved hockey symbol. The primary Vanda logo with a Vanda orchid is paired with the Capitals weagle mark on the Zamboni.

In addition to the branded Zamboni, Vanda Pharmaceuticals will also serve as presenting partner of the Capitals Cherry Blossom Night, taking place March 18 vs. the Ottawa Senators. Vanda Pharmaceuticals will also serve as the presenting partner of a pregame warmups feature.

The Zamboni featuring Vanda Pharmaceuticals made its debut on Oct. 8 when the Capitals hosted the Boston Bruins in their season opener at Capital One Arena.