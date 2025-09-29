Capitals Announce Fan Initiatives Surrounding Capitals Opening Night Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today several initiatives surrounding the Capitals' 2025-26 season Opening Night presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, taking placeon Wednesday, Oct. 8. The Capitals will host their season opener against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena that evening at 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive beginning at 2:30 p.m. for the festivities on F Street, highlighted by Rock the Red Carpet presented by Lexus.

Rock the Red Carpet Presented by Lexus

The Capitals 2025-26 team will begin arriving in cars provided by Lexus on F Street, between 6th and 7th street NW, at approximately 3:30 p.m. They will be introduced and escorted by preselected fans down the red carpet. Upon arrival, players will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for pictures.

F Street Festivities

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., the F Street festivities will also feature a street hockey rink, face painter, caricature artist, airbrush artist and more.

All-Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance on Oct. 8 will receive a 2025-26 schedule magnet as well as a rally towel.

District E Block Party

Fans are encouraged to visit District E powered by Ticketmaster for a pregame Block Party featuring a performance by Josh Daniel Band.

District E’s happy hour specials will run from 4-7 p.m. and include $5 domestic drafts, $6 well spirits, $7 import drafts and $8 glasses of wine. Select apps for $10 are also part of the happy hour, including nachos, burgers, wings and pretzel bites. $10 cocktails include Caps Pop, a red, white and blue cocktail, as well as DMV Crush.

Capitals Opening Night Scavenger Hunt

Fans are encouraged to visit washcaps.com/scavengerhunt and submit photos in their Caps gear at locations around Washington D.C. to win tickets and signed memorabilia. The scavenger hunt will be open from Tuesday, Sept. 30 through Monday, Oct. 6.

Capital One Cardholder Entrance

The first 1,000 fans to enter through the dedicated Capital One Cardholder entrance located at 6th and F St on Oct. 8 will receive a Capitals blanket. The entrance is for Capital One debit and credit cardholders and doors open 15 minutes earlier than other entrances at 6:15 p.m.

For more info on Capital One Cardholder discounts at the Arena, visit www.capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits. Eligible Capital One Rewards cardholders are encouraged to be on the lookout for more exclusive tickets and experiences for the Home Opener and other games at www.capitalone.com/entertainment.

Team Stores

Fans are invited to visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena on Oct. 8 to purchase the home opener puck and other new product for the season.

Fans are also encouraged to stop by the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for new arrivals, including products from exclusive vendors, and items not available anywhere else. The store will have the Capitals third jersey beginning Oct. 17, as well as headwear and apparel centered around the launch. The store also has blank men's navy third jerseys on sale for $50, youth navy third jerseys for $25, and pre-customized men's navy jerseys for $100.

Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer live wraparound coverage of the Capitals season opener. Featuring player interviews and analysis, MNMT’s on-site coverage of the pregame Rock the Red Carpet event presented by Lexus will stream exclusively on the Monumental+ app from 5-6 p.m. and then continue on the linear channel beginning at 6 p.m. MNMT will also broadcast a special one-hour pre- and postgame show before and after the game vs. Boston.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin will join Alexa Landestoy, Alan May, Brent Johnson, and newly announced MNMT contributor T.J. Oshie throughout the opening night coverage.