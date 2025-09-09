Capitals Announce 2025 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

Rookie Camp will begin Friday, Sept. 12 at McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis

By Washington Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold their 2025 Rookie Camp from Sept. 12-15 at McMullen Hockey Arena within the Brigade Sports Complex in Annapolis, Md. The Capitals will hold on-ice sessions at McMullen Hockey Arena, located near the campus of the United States Naval Academy, on Friday, Sept. 12, Sunday, Sept. 14 and Monday, Sept. 15.

Among the Capitals rookies scheduled to participate in the camp will be Ryan Leonard, 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic, 2024 first-round pick Terik Parascak, Andrew Cristall and Ilya Protas. A total of 23 players (15 forwards, six defensemen, two goaltenders) will be in attendance, including 16 Capitals draft picks.

The complete Rookie Camp roster and Rookie Camp Guide can be found here.

All on-ice sessions at McMullen Hockey Arena will be open to the public and free of charge.

The Capitals will officially open their 2025 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 18 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. Additional information on media availability and in-person access will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 17 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date.

UPCOMING CAPITALS EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 12
Start of Capitals Rookie Camp
10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
Post-Practice – Media availability

Saturday, Sept. 13
No on-ice session

Sunday, Sept. 14
10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
Post-Practice – Media availability

Monday, Sept. 15
Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp
10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)
Post-Practice – Media availability

Thursday, Sept. 18
Start of NHL training camp (first on-ice session) and Media Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 21
Preseason opener against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden

Thursday, Sept. 25
Preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at GIANT Center in Hershey, Penn.

Thursday, Oct. 2
Capitals host the Boston Bruins for their first preseason game at Capital One Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 8
Season opener vs. the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena

*All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.

