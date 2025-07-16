Capitals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2025-26 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

CLICK HERE TO PRINT AND DOWNLOAD THE 2025-26 SCHEDULE

The Capitals have six homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being three four-game homestands at Capital One Arena from Oct. 14-21, Nov. 22-28 and March 14-22. Washington also has fivestretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long six-game road trip from Jan. 19-29. In addition, the Capitals will have 14 sets of back-to-back games.

Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which include five games on Friday, nine on Saturday and four on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Halloween (Oct. 31 vs. NY Islanders) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 vs. NY Rangers). Last season, the Capitals posted the seventh best home record in the NHL (26-9-6) and ranked fourth in the League in goals per game at home (3.68).

The Capitals’ schedule will pause for a 17-day break from Feb. 6-22 for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will take place on Feb. 6-22.

Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Capitals Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app.

Home dates to remember:

• Oct. 8 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the Boston Bruins

• Oct. 14 – The Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lightning

• Oct. 31 – Washington hosts the New York Islanders on Halloween

• Nov. 19 – Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to Capital One Arena

• Nov. 28 – The Capitals host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs the day after Thanksgiving

• Dec. 11 – The Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes in a Metropolitan Division clash

• Dec. 23 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena for the Capitals’ final game before the holiday break

• Dec. 31 – The New York Rangers return to D.C. for a New Year’s Eve matinee

• Jan. 3 – The Capitals face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks

• Jan. 13 – The Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens in a rematch of last season’s First Round series

• Jan. 17 – The Capitals face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

• Jan. 31 – The Carolina Hurricanes make their second of two trips to D.C.

• Feb. 27 – The Capitals face the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night

• March 20 – The Capitals host the New Jersey Devils for a Friday night divisional contest

• March 31 – The Capitals face Metropolitan Division rival Philadelphia

• April 12 – Washington completes its 2025-26 home regular-season schedule against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Note: The complete Washington Capitals 2025-26 schedule can be found below.