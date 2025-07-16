Capitals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

Washington hosts the Boston Bruins in season opener on Oct. 8 at Capital One Arena

Caps-2025-26_Regular_Season_Schedule_Announcement_Web_TopStory-2568x1444
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2025-26 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals have six homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being three four-game homestands at Capital One Arena from Oct. 14-21, Nov. 22-28 and March 14-22. Washington also has fivestretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long six-game road trip from Jan. 19-29. In addition, the Capitals will have 14 sets of back-to-back games.

Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which include five games on Friday, nine on Saturday and four on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Halloween (Oct. 31 vs. NY Islanders) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 vs. NY Rangers). Last season, the Capitals posted the seventh best home record in the NHL (26-9-6) and ranked fourth in the League in goals per game at home (3.68).

The Capitals’ schedule will pause for a 17-day break from Feb. 6-22 for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will take place on Feb. 6-22.

Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Capitals Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app.

Home dates to remember:

• Oct. 8 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the Boston Bruins

• Oct. 14 – The Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lightning

• Oct. 31 – Washington hosts the New York Islanders on Halloween

• Nov. 19 – Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to Capital One Arena

• Nov. 28 – The Capitals host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs the day after Thanksgiving

• Dec. 11 – The Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes in a Metropolitan Division clash

• Dec. 23 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena for the Capitals’ final game before the holiday break

• Dec. 31 – The New York Rangers return to D.C. for a New Year’s Eve matinee

• Jan. 3 – The Capitals face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks

• Jan. 13 – The Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens in a rematch of last season’s First Round series

• Jan. 17 – The Capitals face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

• Jan. 31 – The Carolina Hurricanes make their second of two trips to D.C.

• Feb. 27 – The Capitals face the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night

• March 20 – The Capitals host the New Jersey Devils for a Friday night divisional contest

• March 31 – The Capitals face Metropolitan Division rival Philadelphia

• April 12 – Washington completes its 2025-26 home regular-season schedule against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Note: The complete Washington Capitals 2025-26 schedule can be found below.

Day

Date

Visitor

Home

Time (ET)

Wed.

10/8/2025

Boston

Washington

7:30 PM

Sat.

10/11/2025

Washington

N.Y. Islanders

7:00 PM

Sun.

10/12/2025

Washington

N.Y. Rangers

7:00 PM

Tue.

10/14/2025

Tampa Bay

Washington

7:00 PM

Fri.

10/17/2025

Minnesota

Washington

7:00 PM

Sun.

10/19/2025

Vancouver

Washington

12:30 PM

Tue.

10/21/2025

Seattle

Washington

7:00 PM

Fri.

10/24/2025

Washington

Columbus

7:00 PM

Sat.

10/25/2025

Ottawa

Washington

7:00 PM

Tue.

10/28/2025

Washington

Dallas

8:30 PM

Fri.

10/31/2025

N.Y. Islanders

Washington

7:00 PM

Sat.

11/1/2025

Washington

Buffalo

7:00 PM

Wed.

11/5/2025

St. Louis

Washington

7:30 PM

Thu.

11/6/2025

Washington

Pittsburgh

7:00 PM

Sat.

11/8/2025

Washington

Tampa Bay

7:00 PM

Tue.

11/11/2025

Washington

Carolina

7:00 PM

Thu.

11/13/2025

Washington

Florida

7:00 PM

Sat.

11/15/2025

New Jersey

Washington

7:00 PM

Mon.

11/17/2025

Los Angeles

Washington

7:00 PM

Wed.

11/19/2025

Edmonton

Washington

7:00 PM

Thu.

11/20/2025

Washington

Montreal

7:00 PM

Sat.

11/22/2025

Tampa Bay

Washington

7:00 PM

Mon.

11/24/2025

Columbus

Washington

7:00 PM

Wed.

11/26/2025

Winnipeg

Washington

7:00 PM

Fri.

11/28/2025

Toronto

Washington

5:00 PM

Sun.

11/30/2025

Washington

N.Y. Islanders

1:00 PM

Tue.

12/2/2025

Washington

Los Angeles

10:30 PM

Wed.

12/3/2025

Washington

San Jose

10:00 PM

Fri.

12/5/2025

Washington

Anaheim

10:00 PM

Sun.

12/7/2025

Columbus

Washington

7:00 PM

Thu.

12/11/2025

Carolina

Washington

7:00 PM

Sat.

12/13/2025

Washington

Winnipeg

7:00 PM

Tue.

12/16/2025

Washington

Minnesota

8:00 PM

Thu.

12/18/2025

Toronto

Washington

7:00 PM

Sat.

12/20/2025

Detroit

Washington

12:30 PM

Sun.

12/21/2025

Washington

Detroit

1:00 PM

Tue.

12/23/2025

N.Y. Rangers

Washington

6:30 PM

Sat.

12/27/2025

Washington

New Jersey

7:00 PM

Mon.

12/29/2025

Washington

Florida

7:00 PM

Wed.

12/31/2025

N.Y. Rangers

Washington

12:30 PM

Thu.

1/1/2026

Washington

Ottawa

1:00 PM

Sat.

1/3/2026

Chicago

Washington

7:00 PM

Mon.

1/5/2026

Anaheim

Washington

7:00 PM

Wed.

1/7/2026

Dallas

Washington

7:00 PM

Fri.

1/9/2026

Washington

Chicago

8:00 PM

Sun.

1/11/2026

Washington

Nashville

7:00 PM

Tue.

1/13/2026

Montreal

Washington

7:00 PM

Thu.

1/15/2026

San Jose

Washington

7:00 PM

Sat.

1/17/2026

Florida

Washington

7:00 PM

Mon.

1/19/2026

Washington

Colorado

4:00 PM

Wed.

1/21/2026

Washington

Vancouver

10:00 PM

Fri.

1/23/2026

Washington

Calgary

9:00 PM

Sat.

1/24/2026

Washington

Edmonton

10:00 PM

Tue.

1/27/2026

Washington

Seattle

10:00 PM

Thu.

1/29/2026

Washington

Detroit

7:00 PM

Sat.

1/31/2026

Carolina

Washington

5:00 PM

Mon.

2/2/2026

N.Y. Islanders

Washington

7:00 PM

Tue.

2/3/2026

Washington

Philadelphia

7:00 PM

Thu.

2/5/2026

Nashville

Washington

7:00 PM

Wed.

2/25/2026

Philadelphia

Washington

7:00 PM

Fri.

2/27/2026

Vegas

Washington

7:00 PM

Sat.

2/28/2026

Washington

Montreal

7:00 PM

Tue.

3/3/2026

Utah

Washington

7:00 PM

Sat.

3/7/2026

Washington

Boston

12:30 PM

Mon.

3/9/2026

Calgary

Washington

7:00 PM

Wed.

3/11/2026

Washington

Philadelphia

7:30 PM

Thu.

3/12/2026

Washington

Buffalo

7:00 PM

Sat.

3/14/2026

Boston

Washington

3:00 PM

Wed.

3/18/2026

Ottawa

Washington

7:30 PM

Fri.

3/20/2026

New Jersey

Washington

7:00 PM

Sun.

3/22/2026

Colorado

Washington

12:30 PM

Tue.

3/24/2026

Washington

St. Louis

8:00 PM

Thu.

3/26/2026

Washington

Utah

9:00 PM

Sat.

3/28/2026

Washington

Vegas

10:30 PM

Tue.

3/31/2026

Philadelphia

Washington

7:00 PM

Thu.

4/2/2026

Washington

New Jersey

7:00 PM

Sat.

4/4/2026

Buffalo

Washington

7:00 PM

Sun.

4/5/2026

Washington

N.Y. Rangers

7:00 PM

Wed.

4/8/2026

Washington

Toronto

7:30 PM

Sat.

4/11/2026

Washington

Pittsburgh

3:00 PM

Sun.

4/12/2026

Pittsburgh

Washington

3:00 PM

Tue.

4/14/2026

Washington

Columbus

7:00 PM

