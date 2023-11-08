Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals

Biscuit joined the Capitals in September 2021 as a 9-week-old chocolate Labrador and underwent basic training and socialization with the Capitals. The Capitals hosted Biscuit in the front office, at community events, practices and select home games to assist in raising Biscuit to be a confident and calm future facility dog. Following his puppy raising, Biscuit returned back to the America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY and underwent his formal service dog training with a Certified Service Dog Instructor.
Biscuit is the second dog the Capitals and America's VetDogs partnered to raise and train. In June of 2021, Capitals and America's VetDogs service dog in training Captain completed training and was placed with retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey.
Since 2003, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.