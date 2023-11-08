Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals

Biscuit has been welcomed as the 7th facility dog at Walter Reed, and now shares this role with Sully H.W. Bush, a fellow facility dog who also served as a service dog to President George H.W. Bush. Facility dogs are initially bred and trained as service dogs for individuals with disabilities. However, some of these dogs undergo a "career change" and are trained in Animal Assisted Therapy skills, becoming military hospital facility dogs at Walter Reed. The Walter Reed Facility Dog program aims to deliver interactive care to patients and staff through creative Animal Assisted Interventions, with a mission to alleviate stress and enhance the overall well-being of both patients and staff.

Walter Reed facility dogs average 2,500 contacts and more than 200 working hours per month, collectively. Through program tracking and monitoring, Walter Reed determined for every hour that a facility dog and their trained handler works, they have the opportunity to create a positive patient experience for an average of 12 patients and their family members.

As a facility dog, Biscuit will make frequent visits to patients and staff in the inpatient and outpatient areas at Walter Reed. He will also visit Inpatient Behavioral Health patients as well as provide support for the Brain Fitness Clinic. In addition, Biscuit will provide support for the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC) Occupational and Physical Therapy Clinics. Facility dogs are also part of special events, including military ceremonies, holiday events, Wounded Warrior adaptive sports events and more.