PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 27/23: VAN 5 at STL 0

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring with a goal at 7:59 in the first period...Filip Hronek recorded the lone helper...Hughes later posted another goal at 5:48 in the second period...J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson were credited with the assists...Miller (1-2-3), Pettersson (0-2- 2) and Hughes (2-0-2) all had multipoint games...Phillip Di Giuseppe scored a goal at 6:58 in the second period, assisted by Tyler Myers and J.T. Miller...Miller registered his first SHG of the season to extend the lead, Pettersson was credited with the assist...Ilya Mikheyev capped the scoring with a goal at 6:35 in the third period...Pettersson and Kuzmenko registered the assists...Mikheyev recorded a team- high six shots...Thatcher Demko recorded his fourth career shutout and first of the season.

LAST 5 vs NEW YORK

Feb. 15/23: VAN 4 vs NYR 6

Feb. 8/23: VAN 3 at NYR 4

Feb. 27/22: VAN 5 at NYR 2

at NYR 2 Nov. 2/21: VAN 3 vs NYR 2 (OT)

vs NYR 2 (OT) Jan. 4/20: VAN 2 vs NYR 1

HISTORIC PETEY

After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Elias Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

With his two-point game (1-1-2) on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson now ranks t-3rd (52) all-time amongst Canuck centres with most career games with at least one goal and one assist. He trails Thomas Gradin (60) and Henrik Sedin (91).

On Oct. 21/23, Pettersson became the first player since 1995.96 and the sixth player in Canucks franchise history to reach 10 points in five games or fewer. He joins Tony Tanti (1983.84), Dan Hodgson (1987.88), Paul Reinhart (1989.90), Anatoli Semenov (1992.93), Alexander Mogliny (1995.96).

After registering an assist on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson became the first Vancouver Canuck to post at least eight assists through the first five games of a season since Tony Tanti (1987.88).

Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week after recording 6 points (1-5-6) through his first two games including a 4-point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Pettersson (1.01) currently ranks 3rd among Canucks skaters in points per game, behind J.T. Miller (1.07) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

BROCKTOBER

With Boeser’s sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, he ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are both tied for first. Brock Boeser currently ranks t-3rd in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.

Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

DIALED IN DEMKO AND DESMITH

Thatcher Demko recorded his fourth career shutout on Oct. 27/23 vs STL.

Demko and Casey DeSmith have only allowed 15 goals this season. The only teams with fewer goals allowed are the Bruins (11 in 7 GP) and Rangers (13 in 7 GP).

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

DYNAMIC DUOS

While sharing the ice together, Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are one of four defensive pairings in the NHL to not have allowed an even strength goal this season with a minimum of 60:00 played together.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

Carson Soucy’s power play goal on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, assisted by Conor Garland, marks the first time the Canucks have registered six or more power play goals through their first five games since 2012.13.

On Oct. 14/23 at EDM when Vancouver defeated the Oilers 4-3, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games).

At their season opener on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, nine Canuck players got on the scoresheet. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

CAPTAIN QUINN

On Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Quinn Hughes recorded two goals ranking him t-3rd for most multi-point games (59) by a Canucks defenceman in franchise history. He trails Jyrki Lumme (67) and Alexander Edler (68). During the game he also recorded his third career multi-point game. He trails Mattias Ohlund (7), Rick Lanz (4), Jyrki Lumme (4) and Alexander Edler (4) for most in franchise history.

In his regular season debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three-plus assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three-plus assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (217).

With Hughes on the ice, the Canucks have outscored opponents 12-1 this season.

By registering one more point, Quinn Hughes (265) will tie Kevin Bieksa (266) for sixth most points by a Canucks defenceman, regular season and playoffs combined.

