J.T. Miller Leads with Old School Emotion

With six goals and six assists for 12 points over his last six games, J.T. Miller is finding a new gear as the playoff push is upon us.

The 30-year-old centre is in the midst of his fifth season with the Vancouver Canucks and continues to grow in his role as one of the leaders of the group. He also connects with head coach Rick Tocchet to help channel his emotion in the right direction and be a jolt for the group when the team needs another on-ice leader.

Tocchet has seen a lot of growth in Miller’s game as well as his leadership qualities this season. They say you learn a lot from losing and it seems like one of the things that Miller has learned in the previous years is that losing sucks and the NHL is a tough league where failure can snowball in a hurry.

“When things aren't going his way, he’s dealing with it a lot quicker than he did in the past, how to manage whatever the issue was,” said Tocchet. “I give him a lot of credit. He's worked on some parts of the mental aspect of his game. I think that's helped his overall game. I’ve got to give him a lot of credit because he knows his process to keep himself in a good frame of mind.”

Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Miller has scored nine goals in 13 games. And at five-on-five, he’s only been on ice for three goals against since the All-Star break at the beginning of February.

“I feel good, my timing is good,” said Miller. “I think that's a big thing. Sometimes I'm working really hard and not really in the right spot. I think since that Chicago game I felt a little better. It's not that my legs aren't there all the time. Like I said, this game is so timing based, I think guys will tell you, you feel like you’re skating laps and you’re never in the right spot, and I feel like my instincts right now are just a little sharper, it’s allowing me to be in the right place and once that happens everything else kind of takes care of itself.”