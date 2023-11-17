Feel Good, Play Good: Linus Karlsson Putting In Work For the Next Level 

Linus Karlsson has put in years of work to get to where he is now. He just turned 24, so getting the call up for his birthday present was fitting, and he’s got the last year of work he put in to thank for it.

Last season with the Abbotsford Canucks was an opportunity to get himself acquainted with North American hockey. The Swedish native was the leading goal scorer, racking up 24 goals last season, and 49 points (24-25-29) through 72 games.

He worked on his strength in the offseason and it’s paying off.

“I feel much better this year, much stronger, I feel better out there,” he said, adding, “I feel like I’m a little bit faster. I can beat one guy more often sometimes than last year. In the corners and stuff, I feel a bit stronger.”

Head coach Jeremy Colliton can see Karlsson’s made the commitment to get better.

“I think he had a good summer. He came back stronger, fitter – you can see it in his shifts – he's not fading in the second half of his shifts,” Colliton said, going on to share “Last year in the back-to-back sometimes the second game was hard for him, and I don’t see that this year. It’s important, seeing your shifts in the second period, your team needs you, and I think he’s still able to do those things that lead to winning late in the game, late in the shift. It’s noticeable.”

This season he’s tallied 11 points (2-9-11) through 13 games with Abbotsford, good for fifth on the team in points. A pair of highlight reel tape-to-tape assists against the Henderson Silver Knights made him smile, but he’s more concerned about helping his team win.

“I don’t try to be a scorer or assist guy, I’m just trying to be a guy that creates chances and if I score that’s nice, and if I get assists, that’s nice. But right now, we’re just trying as a team to win games to get a streak going,” Karlsson said.