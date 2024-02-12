Building Blue: OHLer Kirill Kudryavtsev Continues to Improve with Pro Hockey in his Sights

Amid his third OHL season, left-shot defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev is beginning to make the necessary adjustments to his game in preparation for professional hockey.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kudryavtsev looked like a solid pickup in the final round of the draft. He showed some offensive skill as a 17-year-old in the OHL during his 2021-22 season and there looked to be potential in his game due to his strengths with the puck on his stick.

Kudryavtsev comes in at 6’0”, 201 pounds, and uses his strength in the corners to be able to come out with the puck often in one-on-one battles. He had to make adjustments in his second season and wanted to be more of a two-way defenceman who could be trusted in all areas of the ice. The young blueliner accomplished that and now, he’s continuing to build his game in his third OHL season with the Soo Greyhounds. After getting to the point where he feels better about his defensive game, it’s now time for him to focus back on contributing offensively at the OHL level.

“I'm definitely a two-way defenseman,” said Kudryavtsev. “But I would say I need to work more on my offence. That’s the one area where I can be more efficient. Honestly, right now, especially for the OHL, I’m playing very good defensively. But offensively I can be much more dangerous. I’m currently working on improving my shooting ability. I don't know the answer yet but I'm working on it more. I’m also working with my skating coach and watching video of Quinn Hughes. We are working on some things so I can move my feet better and be able to get back quicker.”

The 20-year-old spoke highly of the Canucks’ captain and learns a lot from watching how Hughes commands the ice with the puck on his stick. One part of Hughes’ game that Kudryavtsev is trying to learn is how he can start plays from behind his net.