Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins

Justin Brazeau and Danton Heinen scored for Boston (41-16-15), which has lost two straight games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 22-23. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

"I think just the belief in this group, I don't think at any point in the game did we think we were going to lose it," Brazeau said. "I was pretty confident we would win throughout the game."

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 18:15 of the second period with a power-play goal. Ryan Poehling held a loose puck in at the right point and passed down the wall to Scott Laughton. He centered to Foerster, who flubbed the shot, but the puck rolled to Konecny, who scored from the post on the left side.

Brazeau tied the game 1-1 at 10:19 of the third period when he skated through the crease and scored on a backhand. It was his fourth goal in three games.

"[Charlie] Coyle made a great play to get me the puck," Brazeau said. "I looked up and thought my best chance was going to the back post and I got lucky, and it went in."

Konecny made it 2-1 at 15:16 with a shot from the left face-off circle through a screen. The goal was his 30th, the second straight season he's reached that milestone after scoring 31 goals in 2022-23.

"I try not to think about that," Konecny said. "It's awesome. I'm happy. But it's just so important for us to stay focused on the end of the season and what the end goal is for us. I think truly right now no one cares about their personal stuff. You just have to get in [to the Stanley Cup Playoffs]."