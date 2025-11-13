Preview: Blues vs. Flyers

Riding high after a solid win over Calgary, the Blues will aim to carry that spark through the rest of their homestand. With two more games at Enterprise Center before heading out on the road, the team has a chance to build on their momentum and keep sharpening their game. Fueled by confidence and the home crowd’s energy, the Blues are looking to turn this stretch into a statement before the next road trip begins.
🕒 When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com