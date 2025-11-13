Preview: Blues vs. Flyers

THE OPPONENT

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the 2025-26 season with a new voice behind the bench, as Rick Tocchet takes over to guide a young, hungry group looking to take the next step. Tocchet brings a blend of grit and accountability that fits Philadelphia’s identity. Travis Konecny continues to drive the offense after another productive year, while captain Sean Couturier anchors the middle with his trademark two-way game. With a mix of rising young talent and battle-tested veterans, the Flyers aim to take the next step toward playoff contention this season.

The Blues and Flyers will square off for the first of two meetings this season, with the rematch set for Nov. 20 in Philadelphia. St. Louis went 0-1-1 against the Flyers last season (0-1-0 on the road, 0-0-1 at home) but has kept things close in recent matchups, going 2-2-1 over the last five. The Blues have also been strong on the penalty kill in this series, not allowing a power-play goal to the Flyers in eight straight games — successfully killing off all 19 penalties in that span.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 14 vs. PHI

Nov. 20 at PHI, 6 p.m. CT