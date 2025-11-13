Preview: Blues vs. Flyers

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Riding high after a solid win over Calgary, the Blues will aim to carry that spark through the rest of their homestand. With two more games at Enterprise Center before heading out on the road, the team has a chance to build on their momentum and keep sharpening their game. Fueled by confidence and the home crowd’s energy, the Blues are looking to turn this stretch into a statement before the next road trip begins.

🕒 When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 6-8-3
  • Power Play: 24.4 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 70.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.76 / 3.76
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26.2 / 27.2
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.2
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
  • Record: 8-5-3
  • PP: 20.4 percent
  • PK: 88.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.56 / 2.56
  • Shots for / against per game: 24.8 / 25.1
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 48.8

STL@PHI: Walker ties the game

THE OPPONENT

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the 2025-26 season with a new voice behind the bench, as Rick Tocchet takes over to guide a young, hungry group looking to take the next step. Tocchet brings a blend of grit and accountability that fits Philadelphia’s identity. Travis Konecny continues to drive the offense after another productive year, while captain Sean Couturier anchors the middle with his trademark two-way game. With a mix of rising young talent and battle-tested veterans, the Flyers aim to take the next step toward playoff contention this season.

The Blues and Flyers will square off for the first of two meetings this season, with the rematch set for Nov. 20 in Philadelphia. St. Louis went 0-1-1 against the Flyers last season (0-1-0 on the road, 0-0-1 at home) but has kept things close in recent matchups, going 2-2-1 over the last five. The Blues have also been strong on the penalty kill in this series, not allowing a power-play goal to the Flyers in eight straight games — successfully killing off all 19 penalties in that span.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 20 at PHI, 6 p.m. CT

SEA@STL: Holloway scores with a wicked wrister

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Dylan Holloway is finding his rhythm, scoring in back-to-back games and continuing to make an impact on both sides of the puck. With 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 11 games this season and an average 18:34 of ice time, the versatile forward is earning every opportunity. His speed, confidence, and growing offensive touch have made him a steady contributor in the lineup, and he’s quickly becoming a player capable of changing the game’s momentum with his energy and compete level.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Travis Konecny enters tonight’s matchup riding a five-game point streak, continuing to drive Philadelphia’s offense with his trademark intensity and playmaking touch. The dynamic forward has tallied 14 points (5g, 9a) through 16 games, proving to be a consistent spark and a key factor in the Flyers’ early-season push.

BLUE NOTES

  • Jordan Binnington stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced on Tuesday vs. Calgary, his most saves in a game this season, earning his fourth win of the year.
  • With his next point, Cam Fowler will become the 13th active defenseman in the NHL to reach 500 career points.
  • Pius Suter’s 10 points (5g, 5a) this season lead the Blues.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 15 - Blues vs. Golden Knights | Tickets
  • Nov. 18 - Blues at Maple Leafs
  • Nov. 20 - Blues at Flyers

