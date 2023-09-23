Adjusting to the Altitude

Jonathan Drouin came to Colorado at the end of August in an effort to help with the transition to the high altitude. “The first couple days weren’t bad, but day five to day eight or nine were the hardest, but now I’m starting to feel pretty normal."

"It’s fun. That’s why I wanted to come early. See the arena. See the staff. See the new players. To start camp feeling really comfortable with the group. It’s a really fun group," Jonathan Drouin said.

"It's good bonding," says Ryan Johansen "to really exert yourselves to that level and having all of your brothers doing it with you on the ice." Listen to the rest of his media availability here.