Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game

Player Safety

Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game
Andrew Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game

Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game
McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game
McAvoy of Bruins to have Player Safety hearing 

McAvoy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game
Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Clifton suspended 2 games for actions in Sabres game
Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game
Andersson 4-game suspension upheld by commissioner

Andersson 4-game suspension upheld by Commissioner Bettman after appeal
Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game
Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Garnet Hathaway fined for kneeing Zach Werenski 

Hathaway fined $5,000 for actions in Flyers game
 Phillip Danault fined for slashing Ross Colton

Danault fined $5,000 for actions in Kings game
Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Howden suspended 2 games for actions in Golden Knights game
Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game
Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game
Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
player-safety-questions

Department of Player Safety FAQs
Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn suspended

Benn suspended 2 games for cross-checking in Stars game

Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game

Forward penalized maximum for cross-checking Devils forward Meier

Ross Colton COL fined for cross checking

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier during NHL Game No. 188 in Colorado on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 10:44 of the second period. Colton was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.