Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game

NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier during NHL Game No. 188 in Colorado on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 10:44 of the second period. Colton was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.