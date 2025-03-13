NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers

Longtime broadcaster Adnan Virk and former NHL player Jason Demers team up to offer the latest and greatest from the world of hockey and beyond. Way beyond! The spirited talk will occasionally stray from the game and venture into topics ranging from food to movies to comedy to wrestling. An array of guests will also be dropping in to join the soiree. It’s all fair game when these two get together every week.