Never Offside with Julie & Cat

Julie Petry, married to Jeff and Cat Toffoli, married to Tyler, join forces to bring you behind the curtain of what life is like as a wife of a NHL player. From the glitz and glamour of game nights to the challenges of constant travel, family dynamics, and balancing it all; they share candid stories, laughs, and real-life moments that most fans don’t get to see. These off ice GMs will have conversations with anyone and everyone surrounding the NHL, and answer your most burning questions for a real look inside the world of hockey.