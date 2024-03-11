Bedard continues to be 'offensive catalyst' for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard knocked his stick against his face shield moments after his attempt on a 2-on-1, which would have completed his first NHL hat trick, failed to connect.

“Yeah, if I was any good I’d put it in, but unfortunately it slid off,” the Chicago Blackhawks center said to laughs after he had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center on Sunday.

So, yeah, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was definitely thinking hat trick.

“It's kind of a common, I mean an obvious answer, but yes,” he said. “You always want to score goals. I don't know, you're not playing thinking about it, but you always want to score.”

Sure, but Bedard did do that twice on Sunday, his first goals since Feb. 19 (nine games).

He also became the first 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to have three three-point games. Among active players, only three others had at least that many at that age: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (11), Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (five) and Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (five).

Bedard was a threat throughout against the Coyotes, finishing with a game-high seven shots on goal in 21:15 of ice time. And because he had been getting frustrated at his lack of goal-scoring, at the number of attempts that weren’t leading to results, it was a performance he probably needed for himself.

“As an offensive guy, I want to produce, and I think I probably had better games than this one where it wasn't going in,” Bedard said. “But it's nice to get a couple tonight, for sure.”