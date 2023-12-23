Stars score twice in final 13 seconds, stun Predators

Hakanpaa gets winner for Dallas, which extends point streak to 6; Saros makes 31 saves for Nashville

Recap: Stars @ Predators 12.23.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- The Dallas Stars scored two goals in the final 13 seconds of the third period in a 3-2 comeback win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Craig Smith scored with 13 seconds remaining to tie the game 2-2 on a rebound in the slot with goalie Scott Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker.

Jani Hakanpää then scored with four seconds remaining to give the Stars a 3-2 lead on a shot from the point that got through traffic and beat Predators goaltender Juuse Saros.

Evgenii Dadonov scored, and Scott Wedgewood made19 saves for the Stars (20-8-4), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons scored for the Predators (19-15-0), and Saros made 31 saves. Nashville has lost two of its past three games after going 13-3-0 in its previous 16.

McCarron gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the second period. Ryan McDonagh took the original shot from the point, which bounced off of McCarron.

Sissons gave the Predators a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:33 of the second period from the slot. He received a pass from Gustav Nyquist, got to the rebound of his initial shot and beat Wedgewood on the blocker side.

Dadonov got the Stars within 2-1 at 8:22 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Stars forward Matt Duchene played the Predators for the first time they bought out the final three years of his eight-year contract on June 30. He signed a one-year contract with Dallas the next day.

