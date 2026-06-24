NHL Network to have extensive coverage of 2026 Draft, start of free agency

NHL Network™ today announced its live coverage of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft and NHL Free Agency, featuring in-depth analysis, interviews and breaking news coverage from some of the most respected voices in hockey.

Live from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, NHL Network’s 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft coverage begins this Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET with a special NHL Tonight: Draft Preview, hosted by Kathryn Tappen and featuring analysis from Brian Boyle and Jason Demers. Immediately following the conclusion of the first round, NHL Network will air the 2026 NHL Draft: Round 1 Recap with Thomas Hickey, Steve Konroyd, Tony Luftman and Jamison Coyle reporting throughout.

Pick-by-pick coverage and analysis of Rounds 2-7 of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will air on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Jamison Coyle will host alongside Jason Bukala, Sam Cosentino, Elliotte Friedman, Tony Granato, E.J. Hradek and Mike Kelly. Saturday’s coverage of Rounds 2-7 will also be simulcast on ESPN+ and Sportsnet.

As a complement to its Draft coverage and hosted by Sam Cosentino, NHL Network is debuting new features this week on top Draft prospects, including:

Penn State’s Gavin McKenna on his game, being the possible first overall selection, what is important to him and his indigenous roots;

Wyatt Cullen, son of former NHL player Matt Cullen, on his hometown and what he learned from his dad that he’s incorporated into his game;

Elite winger Ivar Stenberg following his international play at the World Junior Championship and IIHF Men’s World Championship, and where he stacks up against his brother, St. Louis Blues forward Otto Stenberg;

following his international play at the World Junior Championship and IIHF Men’s World Championship, and where he stacks up against his brother, St. Louis Blues forward Otto Stenberg; Chase Reid on finding his game and his journey to the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft with the possibility of being one of the top selections this week.

Following 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft coverage this weekend, NHL Network will turn its attention to the start of NHL Free Agency, with extensive reporting and analysis on Wednesday, July 1. Throughout the day, NHL Network’s analysts and insiders will provide breaking news updates, team-by-team evaluations and reaction to the league’s biggest signings and trades. Coverage begins with a special NHL Free Agency program at 11 a.m. ET, featuring Adnan Virk, Tony Granato and E.J. Hradek. Jamison Coyle, Stu Grimson and Mike Rupp will continue breaking down the day at 3 p.m. ET. A special NHL Free Agency Recap Show will air at 5 p.m. ET, breaking down the day’s biggest moves and what they mean for the season ahead.

NHL Network’s 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft and NHL Free Agency schedule is as follows: