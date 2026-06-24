NHL Network to have extensive coverage of 2026 Draft, start of free agency

Event set for Friday, Saturday in Buffalo; market opens July 1

NHL Network Logo
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NHL Network™ today announced its live coverage of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft and NHL Free Agency, featuring in-depth analysis, interviews and breaking news coverage from some of the most respected voices in hockey.

Live from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, NHL Network’s 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft coverage begins this Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET with a special NHL Tonight: Draft Preview, hosted by Kathryn Tappen and featuring analysis from Brian Boyle and Jason Demers. Immediately following the conclusion of the first round, NHL Network will air the 2026 NHL Draft: Round 1 Recap with Thomas Hickey, Steve Konroyd, Tony Luftman and Jamison Coyle reporting throughout.

Pick-by-pick coverage and analysis of Rounds 2-7 of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will air on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Jamison Coyle will host alongside Jason Bukala, Sam Cosentino, Elliotte Friedman, Tony Granato, E.J. Hradek and Mike Kelly. Saturday’s coverage of Rounds 2-7 will also be simulcast on ESPN+ and Sportsnet.

As a complement to its Draft coverage and hosted by Sam Cosentino, NHL Network is debuting new features this week on top Draft prospects, including:

Following 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft coverage this weekend, NHL Network will turn its attention to the start of NHL Free Agency, with extensive reporting and analysis on Wednesday, July 1. Throughout the day, NHL Network’s analysts and insiders will provide breaking news updates, team-by-team evaluations and reaction to the league’s biggest signings and trades. Coverage begins with a special NHL Free Agency program at 11 a.m. ET, featuring Adnan Virk, Tony Granato and E.J. Hradek. Jamison Coyle, Stu Grimson and Mike Rupp will continue breaking down the day at 3 p.m. ET. A special NHL Free Agency Recap Show will air at 5 p.m. ET, breaking down the day’s biggest moves and what they mean for the season ahead.

NHL Network’s 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft and NHL Free Agency schedule is as follows:

Date
Time
Show
Personalities
Friday, June 26
5 p.m. ET / Immediately following conclusion of Round 1
NHL Tonight: 2026 Draft Preview / NHL Tonight: 2026 Draft Round 1 Recap
Boyle, Coyle, Demers, Tappen / Coyle, Hickey, Konroyd, Luftman
Saturday, June 27
11 a.m. ET
2026 NHL Draft Rounds 2-7
Bukala, Coyle, Cosentino, Friedman, Granato, Hradek, Kelly
Wednesday, July 1
11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET
NHL Tonight: Free Agency / NHL Tonight: Free Agency / NHL Tonight: Free Agency Recap Show
Granato, Hradek, Virk / Coyle, Grimson, Rupp / Coyle, Grimson, Rupp

Content on the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft and NHL Free Agency will be highlighted across NHL Media’s social media platforms, including clips from NHL Tonight.

About NHL Network: As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, plus three signature studio shows, interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information, visit www.nhlnetwork.com.

Latest News

Grandfather proud of player, person McKenna has become on way to 2026 Draft

Fantasy spin: Brady Tkachuk traded to Panthers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Mailbag: Potential moves heading into Draft; Hall of Fame voting process

Hurricanes' chances at Stanley Cup dynasty generates mixed reactions

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

By the numbers: Breaking down 2026 NHL Draft order

Byram traded to Blackhawks by Sabres for No. 4 pick in 2026 Draft

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

2026 NHL Draft 1st-round order set

McDavid, Hyman, Draisaitl, Hyman ready to change way they play to win Cup, Babcock says 

Penguins sale unanimously approved by Board of Governors, Commissioner says

Kyrou traded to Capitals by Blues for McMichael, 1st-round pick

NHL exploring Texas expansion opportunities in Houston, Austin

Eklund traded to Senators by Sharks for No. 9 pick in 2026 Draft

2026 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

Babcock hired as Oilers coach, replaces Knoblauch