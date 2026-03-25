Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Kraken

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday:

When: Thursday, March 26 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Seattle Kraken will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena for a 7 p.m. puck drop on Thursday as the Bolts continue their homestand...The Lightning are 1-0-0 against Seattle in 2025-26 behind their 6-2 victory in Seattle earlier this month...Nikita Kucherov led all players with his 3-2—5 performance, while Brandon Hagel had 1-3—4 and Anthony Cirelli scored 1-2—3...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in the win...Tampa Bay is 8-0-1 all-time against Seattle and boast a 3-0-1 record on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Kraken, scoring 7-9—16 in eight games, followed by Hagel’s 6-9—15 across seven games...Vasilevskiy holds a 7-0-0 record against Seattle all-time with a .947 save percentage, 1.42 goals against average and a shutout... Jonas Johansson is 1-0-1 with a .923 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Pride Night Collection

Show your Lightning Pride with the Pride Collection from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Check out the entire collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Senators

Sunday, March 29 vs. Nashville Predators

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens