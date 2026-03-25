Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Kraken

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday:
When: Thursday, March 26 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Seattle Kraken will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena for a 7 p.m. puck drop on Thursday as the Bolts continue their homestand...The Lightning are 1-0-0 against Seattle in 2025-26 behind their 6-2 victory in Seattle earlier this month...Nikita Kucherov led all players with his 3-2—5 performance, while Brandon Hagel had 1-3—4 and Anthony Cirelli scored 1-2—3...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in the win...Tampa Bay is 8-0-1 all-time against Seattle and boast a 3-0-1 record on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Kraken, scoring 7-9—16 in eight games, followed by Hagel’s 6-9—15 across seven games...Vasilevskiy holds a 7-0-0 record against Seattle all-time with a .947 save percentage, 1.42 goals against average and a shutout... Jonas Johansson is 1-0-1 with a .923 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Pride Night Collection
Show your Lightning Pride with the Pride Collection from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Check out the entire collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Senators
Sunday, March 29 vs. Nashville Predators
Tuesday, March 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens