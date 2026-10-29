‘Simplified’: Lightning power play clicks with shooting mentality

The Tampa Bay Lightning power play is starting to click, with its momentum driven by contributions from multiple players and a shoot-to-create mentality.

After beginning the season 2 for 27, Tampa Bay’s power play is gaining traction. The Lightning have scored on the power play in four straight games, their longest run this season.

“I truly believe that there were times earlier in the year we weren't scoring and our power play deserved a better fate,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “I think now it's coming around, and maybe we're getting some of these blue-collar goals on the PP, which yes, you like. I don't think we're fully in sync yet. I think it’s been a bit of a work in progress.”

“We've moved some guys around,” Cooper continued, “and I think teams’ penalty kills are different. It takes a little bit of time to navigate around and get your rhythm. But when the pucks start going in, I think it gives the guys a little bit more of a confidence boost. So, hopefully we can just keep going from there.”

The power play converted on 7.4% of its chances to open this season, and the players acknowledged a need to improve. That improvement has begun to show, with the Lightning clicking at 30.8% on the man advantage over the past four games.

Tampa Bay can extend its streak to five games with a power-play goal in tonight’s game against Winnipeg. That would be the organization’s longest run in nearly two years, when the team scored eight power-play goals over a six-game streak from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2024.

The power play looks simpler lately, featuring less boundary passing and more of a shooter’s mentality.

“If you look at how we've scored them, the success of it is actually pretty simple,” Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler said. “It hasn't been seam pass, seam pass, boom, open net. It's more like we're getting it back, we’re pounding the puck towards the net.”

Zettler referenced Point’s rebound goal against the Mammoth on Saturday as an example.