Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

Flames rally to beat Jets in NHL preseason action

Flying High
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

'Time to Get it Going'
Flames vs. Jets Roster

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

Down to the Wire
Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

'He's Our Leader'
Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

A quick recap from Tuesday's practice at WinSport

2023-24_CF_TrainingCamp_Notebook_19x6
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames were back on the ice on Tuesday morning, skating at WinSport ahead of their Wednesday night preseason match-up in Edmonton.

The team ran the following lines and pairings in their first skate:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Adam Klapka - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Wednesday's exhibition tilt in Edmonton starts at 7:00 p.m. MT and will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is only available to viewers in Canada.