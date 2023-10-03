Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Tuesday morning, skating at WinSport ahead of their Wednesday night preseason match-up in Edmonton.
The team ran the following lines and pairings in their first skate:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr
Adam Klapka - Dryden Hunt
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Wednesday's exhibition tilt in Edmonton starts at 7:00 p.m. MT and will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is only available to viewers in Canada.