Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups in Seattle, tonight's lineup vs. the Kraken is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Dillon Dube - Martin Pospisil
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona
Connor Zary - Brett Sutter - Parker Bell
DEFENCE
Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley
Ilya Solovyov - Brady Lyle
Jonathan Aspirot - Mikael Diotte
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar
Connor Murphy
Tonight's game in Seattle will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames social media channels will provide coverage throughout the night.