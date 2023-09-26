Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups in Seattle, tonight's lineup vs. the Kraken is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Dillon Dube - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona

Connor Zary - Brett Sutter - Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

Ilya Solovyov - Brady Lyle

Jonathan Aspirot - Mikael Diotte

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Connor Murphy

Tonight's game in Seattle will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames social media channels will provide coverage throughout the night.