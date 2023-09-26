News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23
Flames @ Kraken Roster
Flames vs. Kraken Roster
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks
Flames vs. Canucks Roster
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson
Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier
Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

FlamesKrakenWSHSept25
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups in Seattle, tonight's lineup vs. the Kraken is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Dillon Dube - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona

Connor Zary - Brett Sutter - Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

Ilya Solovyov - Brady Lyle

Jonathan Aspirot - Mikael Diotte

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Connor Murphy

Tonight's game in Seattle will not be streamed due to broadcast restrictions. CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames social media channels will provide coverage throughout the night.