'Enjoy The Challenge'

For Iginla, Thursday's 4 Nations final brings back memories

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Two nations.

Facing off.

A game that’s quickly become one of the most talked-about, hyped-up hockey events of the 21st century.

Canada and the United States will meet Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, in 60 minutes (or more) that promises to delight the senses much like their first encounter did last weekend in Montreal.

For Canada, it’s a chance to avenge that 3-1 setback Saturday night.

For the United States, an opportunity to best their northern rival in front of a partisan crowd.

Flames legend Jarome Iginla has been there. He’s won Olympic gold medals on both sides of the 49th parallel.

The Hall-of-Famer knows exactly what’s going through each player’s mind as they anticipate Thursday’s clash.

“It’s fun. You know your country’s watching,” he said during a quick call Thursday, no doubt with a smile beaming over the phone. “It’s going to be talked about for a long time, one way or the other, and relived in the moment. It’s definitely a huge honour to be a part of it.

“They would feel a good pressure, but it would be very, very exciting.“

Two weeks ago, onlookers were unsure of what the 4 Nations Face-Off would bring.

How intense the games would be. How passionate the players were to represent their respective countries.

“I didn’t see the fireworks coming the start of the (last) Canada-U.S. game, the fights, but all of that was awesome,” Iginla said. “You get to see the skill, the speed, the intensity, guys that are at the top of their game.”

Canada’s journey at this tournament has drawn comparisons to their time at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

Bested by the Americans 5-3 in the preliminary round, the hosts rallied, and exacted revenge in the gold medal match, with Iginla assisting on Sidney Crosby’s golden goal in overtime.

“To win in overtime there in 2010, that was like a little kid, pee-wee, throwing our gloves in the air in our country, in our homeland,” Iginla recalled. “An awesome Olympics as a country, and to finish it off that way was amazing.

“But going into that, you also know that one way or the other, you’re going to hear about it for a long time. You try to fall back on some of the experiences you’ve had, and enjoy the challenge.”

lemieux

Crosby is the lone holdover from that 2010 roster, but he’s been invaluable so far for Canada in their 4 Nations journey, providing poise, leadership, and savvy in the offensive zone - his five points have him tied for the tournament lead in scoring.

In watching Crosby, Iginla draws a comparison to another Penguins Hall-of-Famer, one who helped Canada snap a long gold-medal drought 23 years ago in Utah.

“He’s 37. It’s pretty cool, it reminds me of Mario Lemieux when he was at the Olympics in ’02, and (when I) played with him at the (2004) World Cup,” Iginla said. “He was not 25 anymore, but he was still awesome, and truly one of the best players in the world.”

Those moments are where the best of the best stand out.

Games where glory is on the line. Winner-take-all showdowns on the world stage.

It’s enough to give just about anyone - even Iginla - butterflies.

“I think back to it, you’re nervous before the game, excited before the game. All the emotions, it makes you feel almost like a kid again,” he said. “And when once the game comes, I remember always saying when I was on the bench, I was like a fan!

“You’re like ‘Go! Go!’ You’re into every play.”

Lomberg (Canada) and Rooney (USA) on the 4 Nations buzz

