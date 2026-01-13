Devils Return Home to Face Kraken | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home following a four-game road trip. Though the club dropped the first three games at Long Island, Pittsburgh and Winnipeg, they rebounded with a resounding 5-2 victory to finish the trip in Minnesota against a strong Wild squad.

The Devils find themselves on the outside of a playoff position (four points back as of Tuesday). And have a short two-game homestand starting with Seattle Wednesday night.

Jesper Bratt and Ondrej Palat both scored two goals against the Wild. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who returned to the lineup after a one-game healthy scratch, notched two assists and a plus3.

Seattle holds the third spot in the Pacific Division (with San Jose and Los Angeles close on their heels). The Kraken are in the midst of a five-game road trip through Carolina, NY Rangers, New Jersey, Boston and Utah. They opened the trip with a loss at Carolina and a comeback win at Madison Square Garden. They are 5-1-1 this month.

The Kraken have struggled to score goals this season, ranking 25th in the league. The team’s strength is on the defensive side and goaltending. Seattle has the 8th best defense in the league with the tandem of Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer leading the way in the crease.

The Kraken are led by forward Jordan Eberle, who returned against the Rangers after missing two games with an upper-body injury. He has 16 goals and 29 points in 52 games.