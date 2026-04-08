Devils Meet Penguins in Final Metro Matchup of Season | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

New Jersey hits home ice looking to bounce back and finish the season strong in front of their home crowd, kicking off the final four games of the season.

While the Devils (40-35-3) have officially been eliminated from playoff contention following a tough recent stretch, they'll look to play spoiler against a divisional rival. Captain Nico Hischier continues to lead by example with 26 goals on the season, while Jesper Bratt has been the primary playmaker, racking up 48 assists.

The Penguins head into Newark boasting a 40-22-16 record (96 points). Pittsburgh has been surging at the right time and currently sits securely in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They arrive at Prudential Center motivated to lock down home-ice advantage for the first round of the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For Pittsburgh, veteran captain Sidney Crosby remains the engine, having tallied 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) this season. Anthony Mantha has also been a major goal-scoring threat with 31 tallies for the Pens. For New Jersey, Jack Hughes continues to be a dynamic offensive threat whenever he steps on the ice as one of the top players in the NHL since the Olympics.