Devils Faceoff with Predators | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are running out of runway if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The club is nine points out of the final Wild Card spot and five points back from the final position in the Metro Division. What’s worse, there are four teams ahead in the Wild Card chase and two clubs in front of a Metro push.

New Jersey needs to string some wins together and fast. With four games remaining before the Olympic break, the Devils will likely need to win three of them just to keep pace.

The Devils will welcome newly acquired forward Maximum Tsyplakov from the New York Islanders. The team sent Ondrej Palat and two draft picks to Long Island to execute the trade. He will join the team for its morning skate.

The Devils’ special teams have really begun connecting. The power play has scored on five of its past nine chances while the PK has killed 15 straight. But the team still has trouble generating goals at 5v5.

After a sluggish start, the Nashville has clawed back into the playoff conversation. The club has 53 points, four back from the final Wild Card position.

Nashville is in the midst of a critical road trip through Boston, New Jersey, and NY Islanders. Following a 3-2 overtime loss in Boston, the Predators are looking to rebound against the Devils.

Center Steven Stamkos is off to a tremendous start to the season. After posting just 27 goals in 82 games last season, his first in Nashville, Stamkos has rebounded with 25 already on the current season through 52 games.

Center Ryan O’Reilly has found the fountain of youth. The 34-year-old has 51 points to pace the club. He’s two goals shy of his 10th 20-goal campaign. Defenseman Roman Josi recently played in his 1,000th career game and still has some offensive punch.