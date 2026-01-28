Devils Faceoff with Predators | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-24-2) vs. NASHVILLE PREDATORS (24-23-5)
New Jersey hosts the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center on Thursday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Connections Personnel and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:30 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils are running out of runway if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The club is nine points out of the final Wild Card spot and five points back from the final position in the Metro Division. What’s worse, there are four teams ahead in the Wild Card chase and two clubs in front of a Metro push.
New Jersey needs to string some wins together and fast. With four games remaining before the Olympic break, the Devils will likely need to win three of them just to keep pace.
The Devils will welcome newly acquired forward Maximum Tsyplakov from the New York Islanders. The team sent Ondrej Palat and two draft picks to Long Island to execute the trade. He will join the team for its morning skate.
The Devils’ special teams have really begun connecting. The power play has scored on five of its past nine chances while the PK has killed 15 straight. But the team still has trouble generating goals at 5v5.
After a sluggish start, the Nashville has clawed back into the playoff conversation. The club has 53 points, four back from the final Wild Card position.
Nashville is in the midst of a critical road trip through Boston, New Jersey, and NY Islanders. Following a 3-2 overtime loss in Boston, the Predators are looking to rebound against the Devils.
Center Steven Stamkos is off to a tremendous start to the season. After posting just 27 goals in 82 games last season, his first in Nashville, Stamkos has rebounded with 25 already on the current season through 52 games.
Center Ryan O’Reilly has found the fountain of youth. The 34-year-old has 51 points to pace the club. He’s two goals shy of his 10th 20-goal campaign. Defenseman Roman Josi recently played in his 1,000th career game and still has some offensive punch.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is riding a nine-game point/assist streak into the contest. His run set a new franchise record for an assist streak for a defenseman, stopping Brian Rafalski (2006-07) and Barry Beck (1977-78). Hamilton has recorded a point in every game since returning to the lineup from being a healthy scratch.
Predators: Ryan O’Reilly has points in seven of his last eight games for 14 total (5g-9a). Included in that run was a hat trick and four-point night at Colorado and a two three-point games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Noesen (knee)
L.Hughes (shoulder)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Predators:
Hague (lower-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Jan. 29 vs. Nashville
- March 26 at Nashville
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
PREDATORS
GOALS
Hischier, 17
Stamkos, 25
ASSISTS
Bratt, 27
O'Reilly, 33
POINTS
Hischier, 40
O'Reilly, 51
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Predators will face each other for the first time this season, and the only time in New Jersey
- Devils captain Nico Hischier recorded a hat trick last season against the Predators at Prudential Center on Nov. 25, 2024
- Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk has four points (1g-3a) in his last four games
- Jesper Bratt past Scott Gomez for fifth place in the franchise’s scoring list with 485 points. Kirk Muller ranks fourth with 520
- Nashville's Roman Josi played in his 1,000th career game on Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa. He has 199 career goals and is seeking No. 200